Fallon wrote:
All this talk of tonight not being a must win game is very perplexing.
As a fan we can take this view I suppose but I certainly hope the players don't. Every game is a must win game because if you approach it as anything else it sets an enduring tone.
Leeds are very capable of winning tonight. Whether they do and how they play will be very interesting.
As a fan we can take this view I suppose but I certainly hope the players don't. Every game is a must win game because if you approach it as anything else it sets an enduring tone.
Leeds are very capable of winning tonight. Whether they do and how they play will be very interesting.
Who says the players shouldn't go in wanting to win every game why would they?
Yer mis-reading the points being made i.e win or lose it won't or shouldn't define our season should we put a decent performance in & we have positives to build on in the event of a loss.