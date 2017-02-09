Gotcha wrote:
Not really. Performance is key, not result. Early season game, neither team will be up to full speed, but the test for either side is how far behind the other each is.
Even on a good day, and what The Printer alluded to, you could probably expect a loss away to Saints. What's is important is for Leeds to show they are close and put in an encouraging performance. Something not happened often enough last year.
This is spot on for me.
It's not must win but we need to show a good performance. If the performance is poor as well as the result it's a worry especially after last season a good showing is needed
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: althommo, Biff Tannen, cheekydiddles, D4mo78, Emagdnim13, Ferdy, Gotcha, Jamie101, Jrrhino, LukeLeedsRhinos, Nothus, RHINO-MARK, The Magic Rat and 208 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|