RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Wed Feb 08, 2017 2:05 pm
I don't think is must win but id definately say it's one we must compete & perform in if it's a blow out then the outcome could blow the season before it's begun.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Wed Feb 08, 2017 2:19 pm
RHINO-MARK wrote:
I don't think is must win but id definately say it's one we must compete & perform in if it's a blow out then the outcome could blow the season before it's begun.


I'd agree with that. If we put in a decent performance but are on the end of a narrow loss then whilst disappointing it's not the end of the world because whilst they're missing their starting HB, it is still Saints away, always usually one of the toughest tests of the year.

Performance wise very rare any team flies out of the blocks 1st round so they'll be plenty of stuff to work on afterwards regardless of the result.
Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Wed Feb 08, 2017 6:18 pm
Sounds like Baldwinson will play tomorrow.

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Wed Feb 08, 2017 7:17 pm
RHINO-MARK wrote:
I don't think is must win but id definately say it's one we must compete & perform in if it's a blow out then the outcome could blow the season before it's begun.


Im not sure I agree, I don't want to be too pessimistic, but if we loose I can see this teams confidence going through the floor because of last year.

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Wed Feb 08, 2017 8:22 pm
rugbyleague88 wrote:
Sounds like Baldwinson will play tomorrow.


Certainly seems that way, Mac suggesting he's earned his place. Suppose its up to him to keep it for a least while Galloway is out, as you wouldn't think he's in competition with either Brett when they get back from injury.
