Sal Paradise wrote:
Not true - the question about Golding is about his ability not about his experience.
Nope it's been both, definitely more so the latter.
Wed Feb 08, 2017 7:45 am
The general worry about Golding in my view (and has been for a while) is his size and capabilities of standing up to the rigours of week in week out SL with no apparent back up, not about his ability which he has shown plenty of.
Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:36 am
cheekydiddles wrote:
I never said Baldwinson should or shouldn't play.
Just responding to a poster who said that just because he was named in the 19 didn't mean he'd play this Thursday by adding that he could still make the 17 and not get on
Fair enough, I realise that and probably shouldn't have quoted you there really.
My point was aimed more at other posters TBH who, if we play a talented kid will say he's not ready, not big enough, not up to SL yet etc.. and if we don't play a talented kid those same people will slag the coach off for not giving him a shot and for "sticking with his favourites".
Those posters are idiots.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:50 am
loiner81 wrote:
Those posters are idiots.
for having an opinion? i thought that is what we all came on here for... to give them?
You may well be right in your view of the coach and his handling of Golding, I'm sure you will be quick enough to point it out down the line if you are, but to call people out as 'idiots' because their opinions don't meet yours comes accross as a bit arrogant... and i'm not trying to start anything here BTW
Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:56 am
loiner81 wrote:
Fair enough, I realise that and probably shouldn't have quoted you there really.
My point was aimed more at other posters TBH who, if we play a talented kid will say he's not ready, not big enough, not up to SL yet etc.. and if we don't play a talented kid those same people will slag the coach off for not giving him a shot and for "sticking with his favourites".
Those posters are idiots.
Id say most are in favour of playing the younger lads especially if they are selected in place of out of form/injured or players not pulling their weight.
Just for the record care to point out these posts/posters?
Wed Feb 08, 2017 10:11 am
ThePrinter wrote:
Nope it's been both, definitely more so the latter.
Just you omitted to mention it
Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:31 am
Biff Tannen wrote:
for having an opinion? i thought that is what we all came on here for... to give them?
You may well be right in your view of the coach and his handling of Golding, I'm sure you will be quick enough to point it out down the line if you are, but to call people out as 'idiots' because their opinions don't meet yours comes accross as a bit arrogant... and i'm not trying to start anything here BTW
No, they're not idiots for having an opinion Biff. Quite the opposite.
They're idiots because they don't actually post their true opinions, instead they use every opportunity to slag off the club, coach, chairman, players and the game in general.
Anyway, let's not derail another thread, the forum police will be along soon!
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
