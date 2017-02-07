WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:57 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9367
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Sal Paradise wrote:
Not true - the question about Golding is about his ability not about his experience.


Nope it's been both, definitely more so the latter.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

23/08/2014

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 7:45 am
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4799
Location: Hill Valley
The general worry about Golding in my view (and has been for a while) is his size and capabilities of standing up to the rigours of week in week out SL with no apparent back up, not about his ability which he has shown plenty of.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:36 am
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2988
cheekydiddles wrote:
I never said Baldwinson should or shouldn't play.

Just responding to a poster who said that just because he was named in the 19 didn't mean he'd play this Thursday by adding that he could still make the 17 and not get on


Fair enough, I realise that and probably shouldn't have quoted you there really.

My point was aimed more at other posters TBH who, if we play a talented kid will say he's not ready, not big enough, not up to SL yet etc.. and if we don't play a talented kid those same people will slag the coach off for not giving him a shot and for "sticking with his favourites". :SLEEPY:

Those posters are idiots.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:50 am
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4799
Location: Hill Valley
loiner81 wrote:
Those posters are idiots.


for having an opinion? i thought that is what we all came on here for... to give them?

You may well be right in your view of the coach and his handling of Golding, I'm sure you will be quick enough to point it out down the line if you are, but to call people out as 'idiots' because their opinions don't meet yours comes accross as a bit arrogant... and i'm not trying to start anything here BTW :wink:
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:56 am
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 518
loiner81 wrote:
Fair enough, I realise that and probably shouldn't have quoted you there really.

My point was aimed more at other posters TBH who, if we play a talented kid will say he's not ready, not big enough, not up to SL yet etc.. and if we don't play a talented kid those same people will slag the coach off for not giving him a shot and for "sticking with his favourites". :SLEEPY:

Those posters are idiots.

Id say most are in favour of playing the younger lads especially if they are selected in place of out of form/injured or players not pulling their weight.
Just for the record care to point out these posts/posters?
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  