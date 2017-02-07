RHINO-MARK wrote: :lol:

So then with all that 1st paragraph in mind explain picking injured players ,players out of form & not using the whole 17 man matchday squad?

As for "Protecting" young Props what happened last year then when we played lesser opponents when Cuthbertson was playing injured & Jjb was switched to prop during games clearly gassed after 25minutes in the BR?

There was only one paragraph. Did you mean 1st sentence?The discussion was about the selection for the first match of this season. I am not aware that we have selected injured players and as we have only played a couple of friendly matches I do not see how you believe there are players out of form already!I guess you are still harping back to last season when half the squad was injured for most of the season. If you insist on looking over your shoulder why not go back two seasons when with the same the selection policies we won the treble.