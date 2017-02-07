WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:41 pm
ThePrinter





loiner81 wrote:
Baldwinson's been named in the 19 for Thursday. Go figure....


Still punishing him for going to New Zealand clearly.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:57 pm
RHINO-MARK





Been told Mags is fit hopefully it's true.
Id go with
Golding
Briscoe
Watkins
Moon
Hall
Mags
Burrow
Cutjbertson
Parcell
Singleton
Ablett
Keinhorst
Ward

Jjb
Sutty
Baldwinson
Garbutt
However i reckon Mc.D will start Jjb with Keinhorst on the bench & Mullally will take Baldys place.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 1:01 pm
cosworth



sutcliffe needs to be on the field for goalkicking !!!

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 1:21 pm
leedsnsouths




RHINO-MARK wrote:
Been told Mags is fit hopefully it's true.
Id go with
Golding
Briscoe
Watkins
Moon
Hall
Mags
Burrow
Cutjbertson
Parcell
Singleton
Ablett
Keinhorst
Ward

Jjb
Sutty
Baldwinson
Garbutt
However i reckon Mc.D will start Jjb with Keinhorst on the bench & Mullally will take Baldys place.


That seems a bit lightweight for saints, Imo we should start garbutt and move ablett or Keinhorst to the bench

Re: Saints away

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 2:23 pm
Div






Gazglen wrote:
Anyone know where best pub is for Thursday night for a few before game also where's best car park



I would recommend The Cricketers in Peter Street. Merseyside CAMRA pub of the year last two years. Circa 12 hand pumps and the ale I second to none. Depends what your after I suppose.

A brisk 10 mins or so walk to the ground or if your driving couple of minutes and you can park on Tesco next door to the stadium for 2 hours for free!

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 2:33 pm
Biff Tannen






I hope Cuthbertson can get back to his direct running and off load game of 2015 and not feel he has to be an extra pivot like last year.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 2:46 pm
WF Rhino




RHINO-MARK wrote:
Been told Mags is fit hopefully it's true.
Id go with
Golding
Briscoe
Watkins
Moon
Hall
Mags
Burrow
Cutjbertson
Parcell
Singleton
Ablett
Keinhorst
Ward

Jjb
Sutty
Baldwinson
Garbutt
However i reckon Mc.D will start Jjb with Keinhorst on the bench & Mullally will take Baldys place.


I would go with the same 17 but start Garbutt and JJB for Singleton and Ward. Start heavy to tire them out and then introduce some athleticism down the middle to attack the edges of their pack and the area behind the markers which has brought us plenty of joy against them over the last couple of years.

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 3:00 pm
ThePrinter





Saints squad in, just missing Matty Smith obviously and no LMS either.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  