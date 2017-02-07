RHINO-MARK wrote: Been told Mags is fit hopefully it's true.

Id go with

Golding

Briscoe

Watkins

Moon

Hall

Mags

Burrow

Cutjbertson

Parcell

Singleton

Ablett

Keinhorst

Ward



Jjb

Sutty

Baldwinson

Garbutt

However i reckon Mc.D will start Jjb with Keinhorst on the bench & Mullally will take Baldys place.

I would go with the same 17 but start Garbutt and JJB for Singleton and Ward. Start heavy to tire them out and then introduce some athleticism down the middle to attack the edges of their pack and the area behind the markers which has brought us plenty of joy against them over the last couple of years.