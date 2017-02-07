Been told Mags is fit hopefully it's true. Id go with Golding Briscoe Watkins Moon Hall Mags Burrow Cutjbertson Parcell Singleton Ablett Keinhorst Ward
Jjb Sutty Baldwinson Garbutt However i reckon Mc.D will start Jjb with Keinhorst on the bench & Mullally will take Baldys place.
I would go with the same 17 but start Garbutt and JJB for Singleton and Ward. Start heavy to tire them out and then introduce some athleticism down the middle to attack the edges of their pack and the area behind the markers which has brought us plenty of joy against them over the last couple of years.
