Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:31 pm
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu May 19, 2016 9:25 pm
Posts: 289
The key for me is our front row and it worries me. If they can stand up to Walmsley Douglas and co then we are a shout Thurs. If they get over run it will be a tough ask.

Im hoping we look to offload the ball like in 2015 and use Parcell and Golding in supporting the offloads. Our outside backs are ok, our backrowers are all hardworkers. Its down the middle that worries me.

Ive said it before our props are our weakest link and have no lateral movement. Hopefully Parcell defending down middle will help.

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 11:21 pm
Juan Cornetto
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4388
Location: Living the Dream
Gotcha wrote:
On what showings are we picking the ones who do start then? surely not on last years performances? then compare preseason to the lad.


I would expect selections to be made in the normal way which includes seniority and experience (based on more than one season or a few games against lower grade teams) proven ability and mental toughness, current form and training ground performances and of course attitude. In addition different opponents require different game plans which also affects selection.

Young props particularly need to be selected against opposition where they have the least chance of being physically dominated where possible. As we have a tough start to the season it makes sense to go with our most physically mature and experienced props initially to try and get a good start. The youngsters will get their chance as the season progresses when they should have less pressure on them.
- Winston Churchill
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 11:54 pm
BrisbaneRhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 7997
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
That sounds good in principle, but if we get off to another poor start the opposite is more likely - as with most coaches BM will feel pressure to get wins and become less likely to pick kids.

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 6:34 am
Juan Cornetto
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4388
Location: Living the Dream
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
That sounds good in principle, but if we get off to another poor start the opposite is more likely - as with most coaches BM will feel pressure to get wins and become less likely to pick kids.


Professional coaches will pick the players that offer the best chance of winning with the least risk of getting off to a poor start. To take selection risks in crucial early games would invite criticism from the stands which would be hard to defend. If the experienced first choice players let the coach down then selecting youngsters is then justified providing they have the ability and physicality. The physical demands of a prop mean that a coach has to blood a youngster less frequently than other positions in the youngsters own best interests. Arranging for a promising young prop to play against lesser opposition allows the player the time to gain experience and the time to mature physically. I feel sure you know all this.
- Winston Churchill
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 7:15 am
batleyrhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 3:32 pm
Posts: 6162
Location: In a gay bar with Zak Hardaker...
Is Prop really that different to the other forward positions anymore? I mean does the work a prop do differ that much from a second rower these days. It seems to me that it doesn't the way leeds play them, they just stand in a different place on the field.
It's not how much talent you've got, it's what you do with it that counts.

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 7:23 am
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 513
Juan Cornetto wrote:
Professional coaches will pick the players that offer the best chance of winning with the least risk of getting off to a poor start. To take selection risks in crucial early games would invite criticism from the stands which would be hard to defend. If the experienced first choice players let the coach down then selecting youngsters is then justified providing they have the ability and physicality. The physical demands of a prop mean that a coach has to blood a youngster less frequently than other positions in the youngsters own best interests. Arranging for a promising young prop to play against lesser opposition allows the player the time to gain experience and the time to mature physically. I feel sure you know all this.

:lol:
So then with all that 1st paragraph in mind explain picking injured players ,players out of form & not using the whole 17 man matchday squad?
As for "Protecting" young Props what happened last year then when we played lesser opponents when Cuthbertson was playing injured & Jjb was switched to prop during games clearly gassed after 25minutes in the BR?
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 7:39 am
Gotcha
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14676
It's nothing but poor sound bites saying pick experience. You pick players who can offer you the most and form. The kids set his stall out where it matters in preseason, where everyone is supposed to play for the shirt. How does the performances of players last year put them ahead? Is Mullaley really that much of an experienced option?

It is most important to look ahead, not to look back on what's happened before. Last year more than any other drew a line under previous years.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 11:45 am
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2984
Baldwinson's been named in the 19 for Thursday. Go figure....
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:19 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7435
Ashton Golding
Tom Briscoe
Kallum Watkins
Joel Moon
Ryan Hall
Danny McGuire
Rob Burrow
Matt Parcell
Adam Cuthbertson
Jamie Jones-Buchanan
Carl Ablett
Stevie Ward
Liam Sutcliffe
Brad Singleton
Mitch Garbutt
Jimmy Keinhorst
Anthony Mullally
Jack Ormondroyd
Jordan Baldwinson

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:24 pm
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu May 19, 2016 9:25 pm
Posts: 289
Frosties. wrote:
Ashton Golding
Tom Briscoe
Kallum Watkins
Joel Moon
Danny Mcguire
Rob Burrow
Matt Parcell
Adam Cuthbertson
Jamie Jones-Buchanan
Carl Ablett
Stevie Ward
Liam Sutcliffe
Brad Singleton
Mitch Garbutt
Jimmy Keinhorst
Anthony Mullally
Jack Ormondroyd
Jordan Baldwinson


Presume Hall is in the squad?
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bamber678, Barrett was robbed, Bullseye, DrPepper, Emagdnim13, Frosties., HucknallLoiner, Jrrhino, leedsbarmyarmy, loiner81, LukeLeedsRhinos, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, Nothus, OldFart2, RhinoDav, Sal Paradise, Seth, taxi4stevesmith, The Magic Rat, ThePrinter, WF Rhino and 242 guests

