BrisbaneRhino wrote: That sounds good in principle, but if we get off to another poor start the opposite is more likely - as with most coaches BM will feel pressure to get wins and become less likely to pick kids.

Professional coaches will pick the players that offer the best chance of winning with the least risk of getting off to a poor start. To take selection risks in crucial early games would invite criticism from the stands which would be hard to defend. If the experienced first choice players let the coach down then selecting youngsters is then justified providing they have the ability and physicality. The physical demands of a prop mean that a coach has to blood a youngster less frequently than other positions in the youngsters own best interests. Arranging for a promising young prop to play against lesser opposition allows the player the time to gain experience and the time to mature physically. I feel sure you know all this.