Gotcha wrote: On what showings are we picking the ones who do start then? surely not on last years performances? then compare preseason to the lad.

I would expect selections to be made in the normal way which includes seniority and experience (based on more than one season or a few games against lower grade teams) proven ability and mental toughness, current form and training ground performances and of course attitude. In addition different opponents require different game plans which also affects selection.Young props particularly need to be selected against opposition where they have the least chance of being physically dominated where possible. As we have a tough start to the season it makes sense to go with our most physically mature and experienced props initially to try and get a good start. The youngsters will get their chance as the season progresses when they should have less pressure on them.