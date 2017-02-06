Chestnutrhino wrote: Getting back to Thurs match,I feel this is one of the most important games for the club for a long time.one that could make or finish some careers,this could be a watershed moment in the clubs history.do the coach and players have what it takes to bring the belief back only time will tell.

Wouldn't go as far to say it could make or break careers just on one league game but it is a big game that could set us off on a potential roll.Genuinely feel we have a good chance of winning. As dreadful as our attack was last year - we only scored 30 or more on 3 occasions - two of those were against Saints and we got 40+ on them in the two league games in 2015 so since Cunningham took over they have had an issue stopping us scoring points.Also think on the other side that Matty Smith is a big loss to them and it looks like Theo Fages + Tommy Lee at HB possibly. Apparently they were absolutely dreadful vs Cas last week when they lost 22-6 and the one try they did score was quite fortuitous.Will go for a Leeds win 22-14