Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 12:31 pm
Juan Cornetto
If Baldwinson has improved then I am sure he will get his chance before long. But to throw him in against the Saints big pack on the basis of improved showings against second division opposition is too risky with more experienced choices available.
Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 12:35 pm
ThePrinter
tad rhino wrote:
you believe every rumour?


No not baseless ones, but considering Baldwinson was named in the 19 man squad several times in the first third of the year and then suddenly dropped out never to return even though the injuries added up and the likes of Cameron Smith and Sam Hallas got selected I'd say it's very likely something happened.
Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 1:03 pm
loiner81
atomic wrote:
Lesser packs being?


The paranoia in Leigh fans is hilarious.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 1:37 pm
Clearwing
atomic wrote:
Lesser packs being?


Is a fair question IMO. Not one I feel qualified to answer until I've seen the season unfold a bit.
Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 4:55 pm
Gotcha
Juan Cornetto wrote:
If Baldwinson has improved then I am sure he will get his chance before long. But to throw him in against the Saints big pack on the basis of improved showings against second division opposition is too risky with more experienced choices available.


On what showings are we picking the ones who do start then? surely not on last years performances? then compare preseason to the lad.
Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 8:00 pm
Mark Laurie
atomic wrote:
Lesser packs being?


Not Wigan, Saints, hull, wire, Cas or Leigh.

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 8:04 pm
Chestnutrhino

Getting back to Thurs match,I feel this is one of the most important games for the club for a long time.one that could make or finish some careers,this could be a watershed moment in the clubs history.do the coach and players have what it takes to bring the belief back only time will tell.

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 8:54 pm
ThePrinter
Chestnutrhino wrote:
Getting back to Thurs match,I feel this is one of the most important games for the club for a long time.one that could make or finish some careers,this could be a watershed moment in the clubs history.do the coach and players have what it takes to bring the belief back only time will tell.


Wouldn't go as far to say it could make or break careers just on one league game but it is a big game that could set us off on a potential roll.

Genuinely feel we have a good chance of winning. As dreadful as our attack was last year - we only scored 30 or more on 3 occasions - two of those were against Saints and we got 40+ on them in the two league games in 2015 so since Cunningham took over they have had an issue stopping us scoring points.

Also think on the other side that Matty Smith is a big loss to them and it looks like Theo Fages + Tommy Lee at HB possibly. Apparently they were absolutely dreadful vs Cas last week when they lost 22-6 and the one try they did score was quite fortuitous.

Will go for a Leeds win 22-14
