BrisbaneRhino wrote: And the evidence for him sulking is.....?



Baldwinson seems to have been a bit up himself in the past, but could you hand on heart blame him if he got disenchanted last year when the team was playing like garbage and he wasn't given a proper chance? I don't buy for a second that our front row was never poor - we missed a lot of tackles right up the middle which were down to slow moving (dare I say half-hearted?) forwards.

Given he was in the 19 most weeks for the first 10 weeks of so and then didn't make the 19 again just after rumours of him sulking about not getting picked I'd say it was true.I can understand him being disappointed not playing, depends how he showed that to the coach....and before anybody goes on about McDernott do you honestly think Wane, Smith would just role over in the same situation.We did miss a lot of tackles up the middle.....because we had no hooker defending there, Baldwinson wouldn't have been immune to that problem.