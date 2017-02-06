WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 12:03 am
RHINO-MARK
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 509
Mark Laurie wrote:
I think Baldwinson has developed from last year. A friend of mine is a flat capper and said he ran very strongly today v fax. I think he will get chances this year in particular against the lesser packs.

I hope so but he didn't get a sniff despite winning YPOTY in the Championship & the aforementioned weakness' we had last year.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 12:07 am
ThePrinter
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9341
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Wasn't Baldwinson in the 19 most weeks early season last year and just before he could've gotten in with patience and when more injuries hit he sulked about not getting picked around Magic weekend time and never got in again?
Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 12:30 am
BrisbaneRhino
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 7994
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
And the evidence for him sulking is.....?

Baldwinson seems to have been a bit up himself in the past, but could you hand on heart blame him if he got disenchanted last year when the team was playing like garbage and he wasn't given a proper chance? I don't buy for a second that our front row was never poor - we missed a lot of tackles right up the middle which were down to slow moving (dare I say half-hearted?) forwards.

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 12:34 am
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2737
Mark Laurie wrote:
I think Baldwinson has developed from last year. A friend of mine is a flat capper and said he ran very strongly today v fax. I think he will get chances this year in particular against the lesser packs.


Lesser packs being?
Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 12:39 am
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9341
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
And the evidence for him sulking is.....?

Baldwinson seems to have been a bit up himself in the past, but could you hand on heart blame him if he got disenchanted last year when the team was playing like garbage and he wasn't given a proper chance? I don't buy for a second that our front row was never poor - we missed a lot of tackles right up the middle which were down to slow moving (dare I say half-hearted?) forwards.


Given he was in the 19 most weeks for the first 10 weeks of so and then didn't make the 19 again just after rumours of him sulking about not getting picked I'd say it was true.

I can understand him being disappointed not playing, depends how he showed that to the coach....and before anybody goes on about McDernott do you honestly think Wane, Smith would just role over in the same situation.

We did miss a lot of tackles up the middle.....because we had no hooker defending there, Baldwinson wouldn't have been immune to that problem.
