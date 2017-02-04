WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 12:41 am
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7434
RhinoLaney wrote:
Any news on kick off times at all? We sticking with 8 or is it moving?


8, they've just extended the coverage.

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:02 am
Gotcha
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14673
Frosties. wrote:
Lilley, Oledzki, Jordan-Roberts, Hallas all chosen for the Bradford Bulls squad on loan on Sunday.
Ormondroyd, Baldwinson, Handley, Walters chosen for the Featherstone squad on dual registration on Sunday. Will they be able to back up to Thursday?
Mcguire/Galloway/Ferres/C Smith still injured? If so that leaves us with 18 men.

Golding
Briscoe Watkins Moon Hall
Sutcliffe Burrow
Garbutt Parcell Cuthbertson
Ablett Delaney
JJB

Singleton Keinhorst Mullally Ward.


I think that says it all with McDermott. Last year I actually could see his position with Baldwinson when everyone was having a go about not selecting him. This year is a new year though, where you start afresh. The general feel in preseason is that Baldwinson has set the bar in the games he has played, and impressed quite a few in the club, which is what you aim for in preseason. Looks like he still has to wait for injuries before a look in.

I know that above is just your View Frosties, and not definitive, but subject to anymore injuries you are probably spot on. That is the problem, everyone can read the coach like a book.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 9:02 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 633
Frosties. wrote:
Lilley, Oledzki, Jordan-Roberts, Hallas all chosen for the Bradford Bulls squad on loan on Sunday.
Ormondroyd, Baldwinson, Handley, Walters chosen for the Featherstone squad on dual registration on Sunday. Will they be able to back up to Thursday?
Mcguire/Galloway/Ferres/C Smith still injured? If so that leaves us with 18 men.

Golding
Briscoe Watkins Moon Hall
Sutcliffe Burrow
Garbutt Parcell Cuthbertson
Ablett Delaney
JJB

Singleton Keinhorst Mullally Ward.

I think you can presume none of the dual reg players playing on Sunday will back up Thursday, barring us picking up any injuries. Given that, I think Aston will be on the bench instead of Mullally.

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 9:16 am
Harry Stottle

Joined: Mon Feb 16, 2015 8:28 am
Posts: 8
[list=][/list]
Frosties. wrote:
Lilley, Oledzki, Jordan-Roberts, Hallas all chosen for the Bradford Bulls squad on loan on Sunday.
Ormondroyd, Baldwinson, Handley, Walters chosen for the Featherstone squad on dual registration on Sunday. Will they be able to back up to Thursday?
Mcguire/Galloway/Ferres/C Smith still injured? If so that leaves us with 18 men.

Golding
Briscoe Watkins Moon Hall
Sutcliffe Burrow
Garbutt Parcell Cuthbertson
Ablett Delaney
JJB

Singleton Keinhorst Mullally Ward.


What a great 'A' team the Lioner's could turn out, all staying within the club, under the same coaching regime working to the same game plans, can't for the life of me see that one of the clubs who could easily afford to do this chooses otherwise, could it be that your chairman is as tight as cramp, which actually showed with his "cut price" signings that he chose as replacements for you three talisman retirees last Season!

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 7:59 pm
chapylad
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3067
Location: location, location
I think both Baldwinson and Ormanroyd did enough to make the 17 maybe at the expense of Delaney and Mullally.
But this time I can see the logic in selecting experience over form for this game.
I'm sure their time will come hopefully It also looks like Parcell is going to play the full 80.

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:45 pm
Mark Laurie
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2015 7:21 pm
Posts: 664
Frosties. wrote:
Lilley, Oledzki, Jordan-Roberts, Hallas all chosen for the Bradford Bulls squad on loan on Sunday.
Ormondroyd, Baldwinson, Handley, Walters chosen for the Featherstone squad on dual registration on Sunday. Will they be able to back up to Thursday?
Mcguire/Galloway/Ferres/C Smith still injured? If so that leaves us with 18 men.

Golding
Briscoe Watkins Moon Hall
Sutcliffe Burrow
Garbutt Parcell Cuthbertson
Ablett Delaney
JJB

Singleton Keinhorst Mullally Ward.


I reckon McGuire is Ok or Lilley would still be around as he is above Aston in pecking order.

I'm not sure if it is allowed but I'm going to give McD some credit here. I' d suggest he wants as many of the squad playing as possible to bring some of the younger ones on and create competition for places. if Baldwinson and Ormondroyd go well for Fev that will put the other props under pressure to perform and I think he wants to have as many options as possible as the year rolls on and injuries strike.

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 11:10 pm
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 507
Mark Laurie wrote:
I reckon McGuire is Ok or Lilley would still be around as he is above Aston in pecking order.

I'm not sure if it is allowed but I'm going to give McD some credit here. I' d suggest he wants as many of the squad playing as possible to bring some of the younger ones on and create competition for places. if Baldwinson and Ormondroyd go well for Fev that will put the other props under pressure to perform and I think he wants to have as many options as possible as the year rolls on and injuries strike.

That'd be all well & good mate but look at last years farce Baldwinsons good form for Fev was continually overlooked all season in favour of the p!$$ poor Achurch & biscuit boned Delaney also Cuthbo/Garbutt was injured aswell.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 1:23 am
sgtwilko
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6889
Location: Central Coast
Interesting interview with Mac talking about Delaney. Said he was carrying knocks through pre season?

I'm not trying to stir the pot but that doesn't sound great!
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 4:18 am
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 507
sgtwilko wrote:
Interesting interview with Mac talking about Delaney. Said he was carrying knocks through pre season?

I'm not trying to stir the pot but that doesn't sound great!

He hasn't looked fit in the 2 games i've seen despite not looking like Mr Bump fir the 1st time in years in fact he's looked either at least 2wks behind or shot as a player.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 6:13 pm
Mark Laurie
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2015 7:21 pm
Posts: 664
RHINO-MARK wrote:
That'd be all well & good mate but look at last years farce Baldwinsons good form for Fev was continually overlooked all season in favour of the p!$$ poor Achurch & biscuit boned Delaney also Cuthbo/Garbutt was injured aswell.


I think Baldwinson has developed from last year. A friend of mine is a flat capper and said he ran very strongly today v fax. I think he will get chances this year in particular against the lesser packs.
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
23-26
LONDON  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
46-0
DEWSBURY  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
26-10
SHEFFIELD  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
54-24
BRADFORD  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
26-32
FEATHERSTONE  
...Full time
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  