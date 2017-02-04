Frosties. wrote: Lilley, Oledzki, Jordan-Roberts, Hallas all chosen for the Bradford Bulls squad on loan on Sunday.

Ormondroyd, Baldwinson, Handley, Walters chosen for the Featherstone squad on dual registration on Sunday. Will they be able to back up to Thursday?

Mcguire/Galloway/Ferres/C Smith still injured? If so that leaves us with 18 men.



Golding

Briscoe Watkins Moon Hall

Sutcliffe Burrow

Garbutt Parcell Cuthbertson

Ablett Delaney

JJB



Singleton Keinhorst Mullally Ward.

I think that says it all with McDermott. Last year I actually could see his position with Baldwinson when everyone was having a go about not selecting him. This year is a new year though, where you start afresh. The general feel in preseason is that Baldwinson has set the bar in the games he has played, and impressed quite a few in the club, which is what you aim for in preseason. Looks like he still has to wait for injuries before a look in.I know that above is just your View Frosties, and not definitive, but subject to anymore injuries you are probably spot on. That is the problem, everyone can read the coach like a book.