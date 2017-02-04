|
RhinoLaney wrote:
Any news on kick off times at all? We sticking with 8 or is it moving?
8, they've just extended the coverage.
Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:02 am
Frosties. wrote:
Lilley, Oledzki, Jordan-Roberts, Hallas all chosen for the Bradford Bulls squad on loan on Sunday.
Ormondroyd, Baldwinson, Handley, Walters chosen for the Featherstone squad on dual registration on Sunday. Will they be able to back up to Thursday?
Mcguire/Galloway/Ferres/C Smith still injured? If so that leaves us with 18 men.
Golding
Briscoe Watkins Moon Hall
Sutcliffe Burrow
Garbutt Parcell Cuthbertson
Ablett Delaney
JJB
Singleton Keinhorst Mullally Ward.
I think that says it all with McDermott. Last year I actually could see his position with Baldwinson when everyone was having a go about not selecting him. This year is a new year though, where you start afresh. The general feel in preseason is that Baldwinson has set the bar in the games he has played, and impressed quite a few in the club, which is what you aim for in preseason. Looks like he still has to wait for injuries before a look in.
I know that above is just your View Frosties, and not definitive, but subject to anymore injuries you are probably spot on. That is the problem, everyone can read the coach like a book.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Sat Feb 04, 2017 9:02 am
I think you can presume none of the dual reg players playing on Sunday will back up Thursday, barring us picking up any injuries. Given that, I think Aston will be on the bench instead of Mullally.
Sat Feb 04, 2017 9:16 am
What a great 'A' team the Lioner's could turn out, all staying within the club, under the same coaching regime working to the same game plans, can't for the life of me see that one of the clubs who could easily afford to do this chooses otherwise, could it be that your chairman is as tight as cramp, which actually showed with his "cut price" signings that he chose as replacements for you three talisman retirees last Season!
Sat Feb 04, 2017 7:59 pm
I think both Baldwinson and Ormanroyd did enough to make the 17 maybe at the expense of Delaney and Mullally.
But this time I can see the logic in selecting experience over form for this game.
I'm sure their time will come hopefully It also looks like Parcell is going to play the full 80.
Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:45 pm
I reckon McGuire is Ok or Lilley would still be around as he is above Aston in pecking order.
I'm not sure if it is allowed but I'm going to give McD some credit here. I' d suggest he wants as many of the squad playing as possible to bring some of the younger ones on and create competition for places. if Baldwinson and Ormondroyd go well for Fev that will put the other props under pressure to perform and I think he wants to have as many options as possible as the year rolls on and injuries strike.
Sat Feb 04, 2017 11:10 pm
Mark Laurie wrote:
I reckon McGuire is Ok or Lilley would still be around as he is above Aston in pecking order.
I'm not sure if it is allowed but I'm going to give McD some credit here. I' d suggest he wants as many of the squad playing as possible to bring some of the younger ones on and create competition for places. if Baldwinson and Ormondroyd go well for Fev that will put the other props under pressure to perform and I think he wants to have as many options as possible as the year rolls on and injuries strike.
That'd be all well & good mate but look at last years farce Baldwinsons good form for Fev was continually overlooked all season in favour of the p!$$ poor Achurch & biscuit boned Delaney also Cuthbo/Garbutt was injured aswell.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!