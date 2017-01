Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: I would be happy if we met in the middle and started kicking off at 7:45

According to an article I read a couple of months ago, a 7.45 kick off would also mean that Friday's games finished just in time for reports to appear in the national press on Saturdays.It would also mean, for pretty much every away game, that those travelling by coach would make it back to Leeds in time for last buses and trains.