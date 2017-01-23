WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 11:46 pm
Emagdnim13 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 04, 2015 4:51 pm
Posts: 588
That's a very old,tired and knackered back row .
"Blasphemy is a victimless crime"

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 12:34 am
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 495
Frosties. wrote:
With the possible injuries our team would have changed to something like:

Golding
Briscoe Watkins Moon Hall
Sutcliffe Burrow
Singleton Parcell Cuthbertson
Ablett Delaney
JJB

Garbutt Keinhorst Mullally/Baldwinson/Walters/Lilley

Keinhorst over Delaney imo he's much more mobile & BD looks like he's 2/3wks behind in terms of fitness either that or his body has just packed in.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 5:57 am
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19623
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
leedsnsouths wrote:
Hull KR are not the best at pressuring kickers though, just ask Gareth O'Brian...

Whilst it is nice to see Burrow and Golding put in surprisingly good performances, we will not really know how good they are until they play a team with a bit more quality.



doesn't matter who it was against goldings handling, positioning, organisation and kick return was quality.
and it was hardly surprising given their qualities. doing it consistently is what they need to do

17 v ST's.

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 4:28 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 495
With our pre-season games wrapped up for the 1st Team & just week of training camp to come how do fans think we'll line up v ST's?
As it stands i'd go with.
Golding
Hall
Moon
Watkins
Briscoe
Sutty
Burrow
Garbutt
Parcell
Singleton
Keinhorst
Ablett
Jjb

Cuthbo
Ward
Delaney
Mullally/Ormanroyd/Baldwinson
From what's been said i wouldn't risk Mags or Ferres unless they are 100% otherwise we slip back into the same old mistakes.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: 17 v ST's.

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 11:41 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9309
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
McGuire comes in if he's ok. Whilst Keinhorst has done well it's been in the centre position, not 2nd row.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: 17 v ST's.

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 11:54 pm
Joshheff90 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jun 04, 2015 8:05 pm
Posts: 196
I think we'll go

Golding
Briscoe
Watkins
Moon
Hall
McGuire
Burrow
Garbutt
Parcell
Cuthbertson
JJb
ablett
Singleton

Sutcliff
Ward
Delaney/keinhorst/Mullally
Delaney/keinhorst/mullally

I think McDermott will want to start with a big pack to help get us on the front foot in the first game.

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 12:33 am
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7427
Golding
Briscoe Watkins Moon Hall
Sutcliffe Burrow
Singleton Parcell Cuthbertson
Ablett Keinhorst
JJB

Garbutt Delaney Ward Mullally/Baldwinson/Walters

Wouldn't risk Mcguire, Ferres or Ormondroyd in the first week with them all carrying knocks

Re: 17 v ST's.

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 5:26 am
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 495
ThePrinter wrote:
McGuire comes in if he's ok. Whilst Keinhorst has done well it's been in the centre position, not 2nd row.

Keinhorst has done just as well in the BR as he has at Centre imo & he certainly outworks Delaney.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 8:09 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 618
Frosties. wrote:
Sky want Thursday night games on between 7-10pm so potentially could see kick off time change from 8pm to 7:30pm.


I would be happy if we met in the middle and started kicking off at 7:45

Re: 17 v ST's.

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:32 am
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9309
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Keinhorst has done just as well in the BR as he has at Centre imo & he certainly outworks Delaney.


Pretty much all his game time in the past 12 months has been at centre in the absence of Moon.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
