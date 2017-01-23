Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm Posts: 19623 Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
Hull KR are not the best at pressuring kickers though, just ask Gareth O'Brian...
Whilst it is nice to see Burrow and Golding put in surprisingly good performances, we will not really know how good they are until they play a team with a bit more quality.
doesn't matter who it was against goldings handling, positioning, organisation and kick return was quality. and it was hardly surprising given their qualities. doing it consistently is what they need to do
With our pre-season games wrapped up for the 1st Team & just week of training camp to come how do fans think we'll line up v ST's? As it stands i'd go with. Golding Hall Moon Watkins Briscoe Sutty Burrow Garbutt Parcell Singleton Keinhorst Ablett Jjb
Cuthbo Ward Delaney Mullally/Ormanroyd/Baldwinson From what's been said i wouldn't risk Mags or Ferres unless they are 100% otherwise we slip back into the same old mistakes.
