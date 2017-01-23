Golding
Briscoe Watkins Moon Hall
Sutcliffe Burrow
Singleton Parcell Cuthbertson
Ablett Keinhorst
JJB
Garbutt Delaney Ward Mullally/Baldwinson/Walters
Wouldn't risk Mcguire, Ferres or Ormondroyd in the first week with them all carrying knocks
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Barrett was robbed, cheekydiddles, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, FoxyRhino, Frosties., Joshheff90, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, Rammer, Seth, ThePrinter and 130 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|