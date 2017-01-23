leedsnsouths wrote: Hull KR are not the best at pressuring kickers though, just ask Gareth O'Brian...



Whilst it is nice to see Burrow and Golding put in surprisingly good performances, we will not really know how good they are until they play a team with a bit more quality.

doesn't matter who it was against goldings handling, positioning, organisation and kick return was quality.and it was hardly surprising given their qualities. doing it consistently is what they need to do