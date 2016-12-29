wrencat1873

Moonlight wrote:



Oh yes and the thrill of all the clubs trying to establish themselves or re-establish get a good hiding every week. And when they win this prodigious award what the blinking heck will that prove apart from they are playing at a level well below their ability.



Maybe, some of these players believe that there is life outside the M62 corridor and fancy expanding their surroundings and if they can do this, whilst getting paid to play RL then why not ?



IF this venture is a success, they will have been "trail blazers" of sorts and there is a mix of youth and experience within the squad, which should help in the longer term.



The Toronto set up does appear to have been set up with far more thought and backing than any of the other expansion efforts and therefore should have a great chance to succeed and if players fancy Toronto, which is one hell of a city, there should be plenty of takers, when they look to progress.



The other aspect is their investment in "finding" local players and whilst RL is not the same as American Football, many of the skills are transferable and again, IF there is an opportunity for NFL cast offs, of which there are 1000's, RL could be onto something good.



Maybe, some of these players believe that there is life outside the M62 corridor and fancy expanding their surroundings and if they can do this, whilst getting paid to play RL then why not ?

IF this venture is a success, they will have been "trail blazers" of sorts and there is a mix of youth and experience within the squad, which should help in the longer term.

The Toronto set up does appear to have been set up with far more thought and backing than any of the other expansion efforts and therefore should have a great chance to succeed and if players fancy Toronto, which is one hell of a city, there should be plenty of takers, when they look to progress.

The other aspect is their investment in "finding" local players and whilst RL is not the same as American Football, many of the skills are transferable and again, IF there is an opportunity for NFL cast offs, of which there are 1000's, RL could be onto something good.

Of course there are issues with having a club in Toronto but, the opportunities seem far greater and It would be superb for the game if Toronto are a success.

there are 100s of cast offs every year from the guys who dont get drafted into the NFL. If Toronto can sell theirself to these players then they are for sure to become a well known and heavily followed team across the waters.

Im excited about it all and hope it works out.



wrencat1873 wrote:



IF this venture is a success, they will have been "trail blazers" of sorts and there is a mix of youth and experience within the squad, which should help in the longer term.



The Toronto set up does appear to have been set up with far more thought and backing than any of the other expansion efforts and therefore should have a great chance to succeed and if players fancy Toronto, which is one hell of a city, there should be plenty of takers, when they look to progress.



The other aspect is their investment in "finding" local players and whilst RL is not the same as American Football, many of the skills are transferable and again, IF there is an opportunity for NFL cast offs, of which there are 1000's, RL could be onto something good.



Of course there are issues with having a club in Toronto but, the opportunities seem far greater and It would be superb for the game if Toronto are a success.





Great post, great to see actual positivity for expansion!



Great post, great to see actual positivity for expansion!

As you say, this one seems like its been very well thought out, and theyre doing it the right way- we havent just chucked a load of money at them and thrown them into SL. If they get there, it will be on merit, as a Fax fan I can swallow that far easier than watching Celtic Crusaders in SL!

Halifax1989 wrote:



As you say, this one seems like its been very well thought out, and theyre doing it the right way- we havent just chucked a load of money at them and thrown them into SL. If they get there, it will be on merit, as a Fax fan I can swallow that far easier than watching Celtic Crusaders in SL!



Cheers, although, the game of RL should be thinking about where it wants to be in 10 or 20 years time.

I dont think that anyone at Red Hall actually knows where the game is trying to aim for.

Sure, there are lots of positive things happening (if you look for them) but, the domestic game is floundering.

Crowds are falling, the TV deal was accepted far too quickly and cheaply (especially compared to Union) and nobody has a flipping clue what to do to improve the game's profile and increase revenue.

Sadly, in pro sport, cash is everything and there just isn't enough brass coming into the game.



Toronto may help a little with profile but, what happens next.



Cheers, although, the game of RL should be thinking about where it wants to be in 10 or 20 years time.

I dont think that anyone at Red Hall actually knows where the game is trying to aim for.

Sure, there are lots of positive things happening (if you look for them) but, the domestic game is floundering.

Crowds are falling, the TV deal was accepted far too quickly and cheaply (especially compared to Union) and nobody has a flipping clue what to do to improve the game's profile and increase revenue.

Sadly, in pro sport, cash is everything and there just isn't enough brass coming into the game.

Toronto may help a little with profile but, what happens next.

Even if they romp the third tier comp, which many expect, making the next step (into SL) will be extremely difficult and this may be where the "experiment" falls flat on its back side.



DGM wrote:



Crowds will be interesting. As you say, the national team pull in around 7k. In a sports mad city with a he catchment area, 7k sounds achievable.



So the national team pulls in more fans than any other nation bar Australia, NZ and England? That's impressive



So the national team pulls in more fans than any other nation bar Australia, NZ and England? That's impressive

Regards

King James



Halifax1989 wrote:



As you say, this one seems like its been very well thought out, and theyre doing it the right way- we havent just chucked a load of money at them and thrown them into SL. If they get there, it will be on merit, as a Fax fan I can swallow that far easier than watching Celtic Crusaders in SL!



In fairness Celtic Crusaders got to the NL1 grand final in 2008 so even if the two teams to join Super League were decided based on league position then they would have still been in.

The marketing of the Wolfpack has already (in my opinion) been far and away superior to anything that any UK rugby league club has ever done, with Keighley Cougars being the closest I can think of. But the scale of this is very impressive. Several thousand season tickets sold before a ball is kicked. Will it succeed? There will be many hoping it will not, because there will be a few clubs (including my own) who will suddenly find themselves very small fish indeed in the pond. At the very least I hope UK clubs pay close attention to the professionalism of the set-up and the marketing that many clubs could only dream of. Other than some dubious action in the transfer market, they don't seem to have put a foot wrong - yet.

