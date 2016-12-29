wrencat1873 wrote:

Maybe, some of these players believe that there is life outside the M62 corridor and fancy expanding their surroundings and if they can do this, whilst getting paid to play RL then why not ?



IF this venture is a success, they will have been "trail blazers" of sorts and there is a mix of youth and experience within the squad, which should help in the longer term.



The Toronto set up does appear to have been set up with far more thought and backing than any of the other expansion efforts and therefore should have a great chance to succeed and if players fancy Toronto, which is one hell of a city, there should be plenty of takers, when they look to progress.



The other aspect is their investment in "finding" local players and whilst RL is not the same as American Football, many of the skills are transferable and again, IF there is an opportunity for NFL cast offs, of which there are 1000's, RL could be onto something good.



Of course there are issues with having a club in Toronto but, the opportunities seem far greater and It would be superb for the game if Toronto are a success.