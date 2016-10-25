DemonUK

Toronto have committed to cover the costs of visiting clubs for the first season only. Have they announced their training base yet or said why the venture with Bradford Bulls fell by the wayside 2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!! DGM

DemonUK wrote: Toronto have committed to cover the costs of visiting clubs for the first season only. Have they announced their training base yet or said why the venture with Bradford Bulls fell by the wayside



http://sport.bt.com/more-sport-hub/more ... 4098355976

Toronto Wolfpack have abandoned a plan to share Bradford Bulls' training facilities at Tong during their inaugural season in the English league.



Bradford say they have been unable to come to an agreement with the Canadian newcomers, who intend to base themselves in the north of England while playing blocks of four away matches in Kingstone Press League 1 in 2017.



A Bulls spokesperson said: "Despite the endeavours of both clubs to reach an agreement which would have been financially beneficial for both clubs, it became obvious that the proposal was impractical and it would be difficult to form a working relationship.



"The club would like to state that the decision was made amicably and we will continue to support Toronto in their efforts to establish themselves."



Toronto Wolfpack have abandoned a plan to share Bradford Bulls' training facilities at Tong during their inaugural season in the English league.

Bradford say they have been unable to come to an agreement with the Canadian newcomers, who intend to base themselves in the north of England while playing blocks of four away matches in Kingstone Press League 1 in 2017.

A Bulls spokesperson said: "Despite the endeavours of both clubs to reach an agreement which would have been financially beneficial for both clubs, it became obvious that the proposal was impractical and it would be difficult to form a working relationship.

"The club would like to state that the decision was made amicably and we will continue to support Toronto in their efforts to establish themselves."

Toronto, who have appointed former Bradford coach Brian Noble as director of rugby and have ex-Halifax and St Helens forward Adam Fogerty on their board of directors, are now thought to have set their sights on using west Yorkshire-based Brighouse Sports Club as their English base.

DGM wrote: For some Leigh fans it's a double whammy of bitterness; firstly that they've got Paul Rowley and a load of other ex-Leigh players (some of which as you say, they wouldn't want for SL anyway); secondly, they fear that a club could come from nowhere and we bigger than them in a very short space of time.



There's a thread on their board too that has gone the way of the bitter few. Some are genuinely interested in Toronto, others are criticising the venture before it's even played a game.



Most Leigh fans are criticising the manner in which they left the club to head Toronto bound. Hence the morals and ethics

i think it would be fair to assume that for the first season quite a lot of locals will not buy season tickets but will turn up and pay on the day for 1 game to see whether they like the sport or not. they could well get a couple of really big crowds first up, the trick will be to tempt people back. the second season might well be when season tickets really take off



knowing how canadians watch sports, i assume the club will be making big efforts to turn the matches into a full days experience, with lots of things going on apart from the main game. The referee's indecision is final LeythIg Free-scoring winger



DGM wrote: For some Leigh fans it's a double whammy of bitterness; firstly that they've got Paul Rowley and a load of other ex-Leigh players (some of which as you say, they wouldn't want for SL anyway); secondly, they fear that a club could come from nowhere and we bigger than them in a very short space of time.



There's a thread on their board too that has gone the way of the bitter few. Some are genuinely interested in Toronto, others are criticising the venture before it's even played a game.



Maybe for some, but I think for the majority, the way that Rowley left just before the season started and went on the radio to talk about ethics, which led to all sorts of mud being slung at the club, only to take another job and tap up a fair number of players, has led to most of the resentment.



Maybe for some, but I think for the majority, the way that Rowley left just before the season started and went on the radio to talk about ethics, which led to all sorts of mud being slung at the club, only to take another job and tap up a fair number of players, has led to most of the resentment.

As for Toronto club in general, this season will be all about how they handle the logistical side of things. So sorting out travel, accomodation etc... while still more than likely winning most if not all their games. I reckon their longer term feasibility will be tested by 2 things 1) what happens if/when the Toronto club decide to stop paying for clubs to travel there 2) what happens if/when they earn promotion to SL, or even middle 8s. Will SL clubs have to vote them in, does it change from SLE to SL northern hemisphere? What exactly is the remit of SL and the RFL on the world game?

LeythIg wrote: Maybe for some, but I think for the majority, the way that Rowley left just before the season started and went on the radio to talk about ethics, which led to all sorts of mud being slung at the club, only to take another job and tap up a fair number of players, has led to most of the resentment.



As for Toronto club in general, this season will be all about how they handle the logistical side of things. So sorting out travel, accomodation etc... while still more than likely winning most if not all their games. I reckon their longer term feasibility will be tested by 2 things 1) what happens if/when the Toronto club decide to stop paying for clubs to travel there 2) what happens if/when they earn promotion to SL, or even middle 8s. Will SL clubs have to vote them in, does it change from SLE to SL northern hemisphere? What exactly is the remit of SL and the RFL on the world game?



The Americas are under the jurisdiction of the RLEF (along with Europe, Africa and the Middle East).

http://www.rlef.eu.com/index.php

The RFL only have a remit over the game here in the UK and SL/the league structure I believe, and it's their choice to allow Catalans & Toronto to join it.



The Americas are under the jurisdiction of the RLEF (along with Europe, Africa and the Middle East).

The RFL only have a remit over the game here in the UK and SL/the league structure I believe, and it's their choice to allow Catalans & Toronto to join it.

As for the travel & accommodation to other clubs, who knows. I imagine whilst in the Championship/League 1 they'll have to cover the costs as part of the terms of them joining the leagues (which possibly is a condition for them to join SL too). All 'what ifs' at the moment though.

jakeyg95 wrote: Craig Hall was fantastic going forward for us at times this season so he should absolutely annihilate teams in the third tier. Liam Kay for top try scorer and Hall for player of the season.



And when they win this prodigious award what the blinking heck will that prove apart from they are playing at a level well below their ability.



And when they win this prodigious award what the blinking heck will that prove apart from they are playing at a level well below their ability.

Oh yes and the thrill of all the clubs trying to establish themselves or re-establish get a good hiding every week.



Moonlight wrote:



Oh yes and the thrill of all the clubs trying to establish themselves or re-establish get a good hiding every week.



I didn't say it would prove anything, I just pointed out that Craig Hall will probably be the best player in the league and that Liam Kay will score tries for fun. Not sure what your point is?

This could go a lot smoother than I imagined it would. Signed 3 trialists after their game with Brighouse, every game on premier sports, on TV in Canada, fantastic squad built so far, very active social media account. And I'll tell you what, some of their gear is decent http://www.buysportskit.com/toronto-wolfpack-967-c.asp

