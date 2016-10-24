WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Doncaster 2017 fixtures

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Doncaster RLFC Doncaster 2017 fixtures

 
Post a reply

Re: Doncaster 2017 fixtures

Post Mon Oct 24, 2016 9:05 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6468
It will be the same , the RFL seem to like promotion by play off .

Re: Doncaster 2017 fixtures

Post Fri Dec 02, 2016 6:35 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6468
The RFL are to announce York City Knights fixtures , I think we will lay them Easter Week end !

Re: Doncaster 2017 fixtures

Post Sun Dec 04, 2016 5:49 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6468
Confirmed our 15th league fixture Friday 14/4/2017 3pm away to York ! (Source the RFL official site ).

Re: Doncaster 2017 fixtures

Post Mon Dec 05, 2016 11:41 am
Wanderer User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48537
Location: Doncaster
York Away now added to the fixtures on the previous page.

Re: Doncaster 2017 fixtures

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 1:00 pm
Wanderer User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48537
Location: Doncaster
Home v Hunslet brought forward to Sunday 2 April 2017.

Re: Doncaster 2017 fixtures

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 5:07 am
Wanderer User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48537
Location: Doncaster
Home v Oxford still to reschedule.

Home v Toronto now a 2pm kick off.

Re: Doncaster 2017 fixtures

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 12:10 pm
Wanderer User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48537
Location: Doncaster
Home v Oxford - Wednesday 5 July 2017 (at Featherstone Rovers).
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Double Movement, Lilfatman, onedon, sanjunien, Wanderer and 58 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Doncaster RLFC




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,584,3172,25876,0274,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Mon : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
16
- 2ST GEORGE
TV
  
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM