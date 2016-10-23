WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - This forum

Post Sun Oct 23, 2016 8:57 am
Mintball User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Fri May 10, 2002 10:32 pm
Posts: 47934
Location: Die Metropole
Good morning one and all.

It's been drawn to my attention that some people on here have forgotten the all-encompassing RLFans edict about 'playing nicely'.

So, that means that I have to potter along and keep an eye on this forum.

I'm leaving this thread at the top of the page – and open, so that people can make sensible comments and contributions about this specific forum.

The key word there is "sensible".

So, be most excellent to each other and then I won't have to get cross. :-)
"You are working for Satan." Kirkstaller

"Dare to know!" Immanuel Kant

"Do not take life too seriously. You will never get out of it alive" Elbert Hubbard

"We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars." Oscar Wilde

The Voluptuous Manifesto – thoughts on all sorts of stuff.

Re: This forum

Post Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:19 am
Leaguefan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 9714
Location: Cougarville
What do you do if people say that's your posts are not sensible? :wink:
regards
and ENJOY your sport

Leaguefan

"The Public wants what the Public gets" - Paul Weller

Re: This forum

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 2:27 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5950
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Bless.....
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

