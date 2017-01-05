|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25664
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
I dunno mate but Tom Olbison is alright.
He was a bit average last year but in 2015 he was very good. When he’s on top of his game he makes good ground with ball in hand, his defence is solid and he runs good lines. However he did suffer a drop in form last year and he was pretty anonymous. He should benefit from a move as he’s been with us a while and may have got stale. He’s not the biggest, fastest or strongest but he gives 100%.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:06 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1806
Location: Bradford
|
You'll certainly never be annoyed at Olby's lack of effort. Which I've always said I'd prefer over someone more talented who doesn't look like they are that ar$ed.
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 6:16 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 2884
|
I'm starting to lose track of who's officially left. As far as I know the players that have left are:
Walton - Fev
Mellor - Huddersfield
Olbison - Widnes
Welham - Salford
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:54 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 10, 2010 7:17 pm
Posts: 3862
|
Bullseye wrote:
I dunno mate but Tom Olbison is alright.
He was a bit average last year but in 2015 he was very good. When he’s on top of his game he makes good ground with ball in hand, his defence is solid and he runs good lines. However he did suffer a drop in form last year and he was pretty anonymous. He should benefit from a move as he’s been with us a while and may have got stale. He’s not the biggest, fastest or strongest but he gives 100%.
Cheers mate it sounds a player who could fit into the Widnes mould. Rather have hard working players who do their best. Anyway sorry about the news and hopefully progress in the near future.
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 6:45 pm
|
Joined:
Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 amPosts:
16031Location:
Warrington
|
dddooommm wrote:
I'm starting to lose track of who's officially left. As far as I know the players that have left are:
Walton - Fev
Mellor - Huddersfield
Olbison - Widnes
Welham - Salford
Clare - Leigh
Sidlow - Toronto
|
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:19 pm
|
Joined: Thu Feb 03, 2011 10:01 pm
Posts: 177
|
Needs updating now although there's going to be more inevitable losses but we have 26 players left (before sidlow confirmation). I'm very much glad Dane, Leon and Rohan are wanting to stay. This is my squad as it stands:
1. Kieren Moss (FB) 2017
2. Omari Caro (WG) 2017
3. Alex Foster (CE/SR) 2018
4. Ross Oakes (CE) 2017
5. Ethan Ryan (WG/CE) 2018
6. Leon Pryce (SO) 2017
7. Dane Chisholm (SH/SO) 2017
8. Ben Kavanagh (PR) 2018
9. Adam O'Brien (HK) 2019
10. Adam Sidlow (PR) 2017
11. Jon Magrin (PR) 2018
12. Lachlan Burr (SR/LF) 2018
13. Phil Joseph (LF/PR) 2018
14. Joe Lumb (HK) 2019
15. Ross Peltier (PR) 2018
16. Joe Keyes (SO) 2018
17. Iliess Macani (WG) 2018
18. Vila Halafihi (HK) 2017
19. Johnny Campbell (FB/WG) 2017
20. James Mendeika (UB) 2017
21. Oscar Thomas (FB/SO) 2017
22. James Bentley (LF/SR) 2017
23. Liam Kirk (PR) 2017
24. Brandon Pickersgill (FB/SO) 2017
25. Josh Rickett (WG) 2017
26. Brandan Wilkinson (SR/PR) 2017
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 10:23 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1806
Location: Bradford
|
Jimmy 4 Bradford wrote:
Needs updating now although there's going to be more inevitable losses but we have 26 players left (before sidlow confirmation). I'm very much glad Dane, Leon and Rohan are wanting to stay. This is my squad as it stands:
1. Kieren Moss (FB) 2017
2. Omari Caro (WG) 2017
3. Alex Foster (CE/SR) 2018
4. Ross Oakes (CE) 2017
5. Ethan Ryan (WG/CE) 2018
6. Leon Pryce (SO) 2017
7. Dane Chisholm (SH/SO) 2017
8. Ben Kavanagh (PR) 2018
9. Adam O'Brien (HK) 2019
10. Adam Sidlow (PR) 2017
11. Jon Magrin (PR) 2018
12. Lachlan Burr (SR/LF) 2018
13. Phil Joseph (LF/PR) 2018
14. Joe Lumb (HK) 2019
15. Ross Peltier (PR) 2018
16. Joe Keyes (SO) 2018
17. Iliess Macani (WG) 2018
18. Vila Halafihi (HK) 2017
19. Johnny Campbell (FB/WG) 2017
20. James Mendeika (UB) 2017
21. Oscar Thomas (FB/SO) 2017
22. James Bentley (LF/SR) 2017
23. Liam Kirk (PR) 2017
24. Brandon Pickersgill (FB/SO) 2017
25. Josh Rickett (WG) 2017
26. Brandan Wilkinson (SR/PR) 2017
Sidlow has gone to Toronto
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 11:16 am
|
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 2884
|
AOB now confirmed at Huddersfield.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, bowlingboy, Braveheart, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, dave over the humber, dddooommm, Dick Jones, djhudds, dr_noangel, dummyrunner, eddievan, Faxlore, Ferocious Aardvark, Fr13daY, GUBRATS, HamsterChops, hereagain, hindle xiii, illy, imwakefieldtillidie, jockabull, martinwildbull, psychostring, Pumpetypump, redeverready, RickyF1, roger daly, roofaldo2, rossybull, Scarey71, Surely not, The Devil's Advocate, thepimp007, Toga, Tricky2309, vbfg, woolly07, zapperbull and 489 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|