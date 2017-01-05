WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Squad - Sticky

Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:05 am
I dunno mate but Tom Olbison is alright.

He was a bit average last year but in 2015 he was very good. When he’s on top of his game he makes good ground with ball in hand, his defence is solid and he runs good lines. However he did suffer a drop in form last year and he was pretty anonymous. He should benefit from a move as he’s been with us a while and may have got stale. He’s not the biggest, fastest or strongest but he gives 100%.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:06 am
You'll certainly never be annoyed at Olby's lack of effort. Which I've always said I'd prefer over someone more talented who doesn't look like they are that ar$ed.

Thu Jan 05, 2017 6:16 pm
I'm starting to lose track of who's officially left. As far as I know the players that have left are:

Walton - Fev
Mellor - Huddersfield
Olbison - Widnes
Welham - Salford
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
http://www.bullbuilder.co.uk/

Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:54 pm
Bullseye wrote:
I dunno mate but Tom Olbison is alright.

He was a bit average last year but in 2015 he was very good. When he’s on top of his game he makes good ground with ball in hand, his defence is solid and he runs good lines. However he did suffer a drop in form last year and he was pretty anonymous. He should benefit from a move as he’s been with us a while and may have got stale. He’s not the biggest, fastest or strongest but he gives 100%.
Cheers mate it sounds a player who could fit into the Widnes mould. Rather have hard working players who do their best. Anyway sorry about the news and hopefully progress in the near future.

Fri Jan 06, 2017 6:45 pm
dddooommm wrote:
I'm starting to lose track of who's officially left. As far as I know the players that have left are:

Walton - Fev
Mellor - Huddersfield
Olbison - Widnes
Welham - Salford


Clare - Leigh
Sidlow - Toronto
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!

Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:19 pm
Needs updating now although there's going to be more inevitable losses but we have 26 players left (before sidlow confirmation). I'm very much glad Dane, Leon and Rohan are wanting to stay. This is my squad as it stands:

1. Kieren Moss (FB) 2017
2. Omari Caro (WG) 2017
3. Alex Foster (CE/SR) 2018
4. Ross Oakes (CE) 2017
5. Ethan Ryan (WG/CE) 2018
6. Leon Pryce (SO) 2017
7. Dane Chisholm (SH/SO) 2017
8. Ben Kavanagh (PR) 2018
9. Adam O'Brien (HK) 2019
10. Adam Sidlow (PR) 2017
11. Jon Magrin (PR) 2018
12. Lachlan Burr (SR/LF) 2018
13. Phil Joseph (LF/PR) 2018
14. Joe Lumb (HK) 2019
15. Ross Peltier (PR) 2018
16. Joe Keyes (SO) 2018
17. Iliess Macani (WG) 2018
18. Vila Halafihi (HK) 2017
19. Johnny Campbell (FB/WG) 2017
20. James Mendeika (UB) 2017
21. Oscar Thomas (FB/SO) 2017
22. James Bentley (LF/SR) 2017
23. Liam Kirk (PR) 2017
24. Brandon Pickersgill (FB/SO) 2017
25. Josh Rickett (WG) 2017
26. Brandan Wilkinson (SR/PR) 2017

Fri Jan 06, 2017 10:23 pm
Jimmy 4 Bradford wrote:
Sidlow has gone to Toronto

Sat Jan 07, 2017 11:16 am
AOB now confirmed at Huddersfield.
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
http://www.bullbuilder.co.uk/
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  