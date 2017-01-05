|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25664
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
I dunno mate but Tom Olbison is alright.
He was a bit average last year but in 2015 he was very good. When he’s on top of his game he makes good ground with ball in hand, his defence is solid and he runs good lines. However he did suffer a drop in form last year and he was pretty anonymous. He should benefit from a move as he’s been with us a while and may have got stale. He’s not the biggest, fastest or strongest but he gives 100%.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:06 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1801
Location: Bradford
|
You'll certainly never be annoyed at Olby's lack of effort. Which I've always said I'd prefer over someone more talented who doesn't look like they are that ar$ed.
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 6:16 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 2883
|
I'm starting to lose track of who's officially left. As far as I know the players that have left are:
Walton - Fev
Mellor - Huddersfield
Olbison - Widnes
Welham - Salford
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:54 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 10, 2010 7:17 pm
Posts: 3862
|
Bullseye wrote:
I dunno mate but Tom Olbison is alright.
He was a bit average last year but in 2015 he was very good. When he’s on top of his game he makes good ground with ball in hand, his defence is solid and he runs good lines. However he did suffer a drop in form last year and he was pretty anonymous. He should benefit from a move as he’s been with us a while and may have got stale. He’s not the biggest, fastest or strongest but he gives 100%.
Cheers mate it sounds a player who could fit into the Widnes mould. Rather have hard working players who do their best. Anyway sorry about the news and hopefully progress in the near future.
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 6:45 pm
|
Joined:
Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 amPosts:
16029Location:
Warrington
|
dddooommm wrote:
I'm starting to lose track of who's officially left. As far as I know the players that have left are:
Walton - Fev
Mellor - Huddersfield
Olbison - Widnes
Welham - Salford
Clare - Leigh
Sidlow - Toronto
|
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Anita Madigan, ATS1, Bent&Bongser, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, Bob Dylan's Hat, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, childofthenorthern, Cibaman, colgre, Cookie, Dannyboywt, daveyz999, debaser, Derwent, djhudds, DrFeelgood, Duckman, eddievan, Godiswithers, HalifaxCougar, HamsterChops, Hangermans, HAPEtobehere, hereagain, Higgin34, Highlander, hindle xiii, jockabull, kapow, mk_fc, Noah100, paulwalker71, Pumpetypump, RAB90, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, Smack him Jimmy, St. Enoch, Ste100Centurions, Stul, The Devil's Advocate, thepimp007, Tricky2309, Trustafox, vbfg, wakeyrule, weighman, wiganermike, wombull, woolcity, woolly07 and 721 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|