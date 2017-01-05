I dunno mate but Tom Olbison is alright.



He was a bit average last year but in 2015 he was very good. When he’s on top of his game he makes good ground with ball in hand, his defence is solid and he runs good lines. However he did suffer a drop in form last year and he was pretty anonymous. He should benefit from a move as he’s been with us a while and may have got stale. He’s not the biggest, fastest or strongest but he gives 100%.