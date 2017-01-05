WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Squad - Sticky

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:05 am
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25664
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I dunno mate but Tom Olbison is alright.

He was a bit average last year but in 2015 he was very good. When he’s on top of his game he makes good ground with ball in hand, his defence is solid and he runs good lines. However he did suffer a drop in form last year and he was pretty anonymous. He should benefit from a move as he’s been with us a while and may have got stale. He’s not the biggest, fastest or strongest but he gives 100%.
Re: 2017 Squad - Sticky

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:06 am
HamsterChops
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1801
Location: Bradford
You'll certainly never be annoyed at Olby's lack of effort. Which I've always said I'd prefer over someone more talented who doesn't look like they are that ar$ed.

Re: 2017 Squad - Sticky

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 6:16 pm
dddooommm
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 2883
I'm starting to lose track of who's officially left. As far as I know the players that have left are:

Walton - Fev
Mellor - Huddersfield
Olbison - Widnes
Welham - Salford
Re: 2017 Squad - Sticky

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:54 pm
Joined: Sun Jan 10, 2010 7:17 pm
Posts: 3862
Bullseye wrote:
I dunno mate but Tom Olbison is alright.

He was a bit average last year but in 2015 he was very good. When he’s on top of his game he makes good ground with ball in hand, his defence is solid and he runs good lines. However he did suffer a drop in form last year and he was pretty anonymous. He should benefit from a move as he’s been with us a while and may have got stale. He’s not the biggest, fastest or strongest but he gives 100%.
Cheers mate it sounds a player who could fit into the Widnes mould. Rather have hard working players who do their best. Anyway sorry about the news and hopefully progress in the near future.

Re: 2017 Squad - Sticky

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 6:45 pm
DemonUK
Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 16029
Location: Warrington
dddooommm wrote:
I'm starting to lose track of who's officially left. As far as I know the players that have left are:

Walton - Fev
Mellor - Huddersfield
Olbison - Widnes
Welham - Salford


Clare - Leigh
Sidlow - Toronto
