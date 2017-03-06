WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:02 pm
Ferocious Aardvark






Any more responses?

Partaking List
Bullseye 1st Choice Larndan 2nd Choice None.
Dr Feelgood Either
Duckman - Either
Bobs my Uncle - Lundun
Mrs Bobs my uncle - London
vbfg - Either

Not partaking
rarebreed
Bulliac
RickyF1
Bendybulls
DILLIGAF


Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:12 pm
Fr13daY






Thanks but no. I'm okay on the terraces with the plebs.

If anyone wants my place for a friend, partner, spouse, dog, please feel free.


Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 8:08 am
eddievan






I'll be sat in stands if anyone wants mine : )

Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 7:24 pm
rambull1967




Either

Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 8:07 am
ridlerbull






I'm not missing out on mingling with the great and the good. Count me in!


Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:22 am
Ferocious Aardvark






Any more responses? Looking like quite a party! :CHEERS: :HIGHFIVE:

Partaking List
Bullseye 1st Choice Larndan 2nd Choice None.
Dr Feelgood Either
Duckman - Either
Bobs my Uncle - Lundun
Mrs Bobs my uncle - London
vbfg - Either
ridlerbull - either
Rambull1967 - either

Not partaking
rarebreed
Bulliac
RickyF1
Bendybulls
DILLIGAF
eddievan
Fr13daY


Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 1:08 pm
debaser






Either for me.


Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:17 pm
Ferocious Aardvark






Any more responses? Looking like quite a record attendance! :CHEERS: :HIGHFIVE:

Partaking List
Bullseye 1st Choice Larndan 2nd Choice None.
Dr Feelgood Either
Duckman - Either
Bobs my Uncle - Lundun
Mrs Bobs my uncle - London
vbfg - Either
ridlerbull - either
Rambull1967 - either
debaser - either

Not partaking
rarebreed
Bulliac
RickyF1
Bendybulls
DILLIGAF
eddievan
Fr13daY
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:17 am
hindle xiii




None for me, thanks.

Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:32 am
tigertot






Although I hope to be watching Cas stick up Leeds again on the 21st, if I don't go i will come to the Larndarn game. My happy memory of the last time I was at a match in the Coral, with Paul Sykes passing into touch & Bullseye jumping up screaming 'For Fu cks Sake!' & storming off to the bog, still lives with me.

c}