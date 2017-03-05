WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:56 am
DILLIGAF
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 26, 2005 10:35 am
Posts: 7010
Location: Halifax (ne Bradford)
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Not yet, final cash call awaited form club, in the meantime, the more the merrier!


After the club has now allowed me to spend money with them again :wink: I'm now in. Sent you the brass.

Not fussed about the coral/southbank, someone else is welcome to my seat.
The views in this post are mine and mine alone. Unless stated otherwise, they do not reflect the views of any company or entity I am associated with.

Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 1:49 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7520
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Does this mean more hospitality for the rest of us or is there a fixed amount per person?
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours

Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 5:29 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27662
Location: MACS0647-JD
vbfg wrote:
Does this mean more hospitality for the rest of us or is there a fixed amount per person?


There are only 2 hospitality games on offer, but assuming numbers remain as low as usual, you can attend both, and each one as many times as you like.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 12:32 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27662
Location: MACS0647-JD
Any more responses?

Partaking List
Bullseye 1st Choice Larndan 2nd Choice None.
Dr Feelgood Either
Duckman - Either
Bobs my Uncle - Lundun
Mrs Bobs my uncle - London

Not partaking
rarebreed
Bulliac
RickyF1
Bendybulls
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 12:44 pm
DrFeelgood
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 515
Location: Rossendale
I know a bloke who'll come with me to Coral stand
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger

Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:49 pm
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14852
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
I'm tempted by Larndan but I think it clashes with Magic Weekend where supporters of the top teams visit the Bigg Market.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:52 pm
DILLIGAF
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 26, 2005 10:35 am
Posts: 7010
Location: Halifax (ne Bradford)
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Any more responses?

Partaking List
Bullseye 1st Choice Larndan 2nd Choice None.
Dr Feelgood Either
Duckman - Either
Bobs my Uncle - Lundun
Mrs Bobs my uncle - London

Not partaking
rarebreed
Bulliac
RickyF1
Bendybulls



I'm also on the not partaking list. Assuming you received my monies ok?
The views in this post are mine and mine alone. Unless stated otherwise, they do not reflect the views of any company or entity I am associated with.

Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 2:14 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26189
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
tigertot wrote:
I'm tempted by Larndan but I think it clashes with Magic Weekend where supporters of the top teams visit the Bigg Market.



You'll fit right in there with your butler.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Previous

c}