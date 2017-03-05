|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Not yet, final cash call awaited form club, in the meantime, the more the merrier!
After the club has now allowed me to spend money with them again
I'm now in. Sent you the brass.
Not fussed about the coral/southbank, someone else is welcome to my seat.
Sun Mar 05, 2017 1:49 pm
Does this mean more hospitality for the rest of us or is there a fixed amount per person?
Sun Mar 05, 2017 5:29 pm
vbfg wrote:
Does this mean more hospitality for the rest of us or is there a fixed amount per person?
There are only 2 hospitality games on offer, but assuming numbers remain as low as usual, you can attend both, and each one as many times as you like.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 12:32 pm
Any more responses?
Partaking List
Bullseye 1st Choice Larndan 2nd Choice None.
Dr Feelgood Either
Duckman - Either
Bobs my Uncle - Lundun
Mrs Bobs my uncle - London
Not partaking
rarebreed
Bulliac
RickyF1
Bendybulls
Mon Mar 06, 2017 12:44 pm
I know a bloke who'll come with me to Coral stand
Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:49 pm
I'm tempted by Larndan but I think it clashes with Magic Weekend where supporters of the top teams visit the Bigg Market.
|
Melania, blink twice if you need help.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:52 pm
I'm also on the not partaking list. Assuming you received my monies ok?
Mon Mar 06, 2017 2:14 pm
tigertot wrote:
I'm tempted by Larndan but I think it clashes with Magic Weekend where supporters of the top teams visit the Bigg Market.
You'll fit right in there with your butler.
