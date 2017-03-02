WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RAB Sponsorship 2017

Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:59 am
ridlerbull User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1577
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
Paid. Feel free to use it to sub the next RAB curry night if I've missed the sponsorship boat!
Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:50 am
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27660
Location: MACS0647-JD
ridlerbull made the boat, here's the proof

Image

YOU TOO can if you pay
Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:03 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 314
Location: Depends whose asking
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
ridlerbull made the boat, here's the proof

Image

YOU TOO can if you pay


Nice shades FA 8)

Nice bikini ridlerbull

Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 2:56 pm
DILLIGAF User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 26, 2005 10:35 am
Posts: 7008
Location: Halifax (ne Bradford)
Too late to add one more?
Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:30 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27660
Location: MACS0647-JD
DILLIGAF wrote:
Too late to add one more?


Not yet, final cash call awaited form club, in the meantime, the more the merrier!

Latest list:
1 Ferocious Aardvark Paid
2 Bulliac  Paid
3 Fr13daY Paid
4 hindle xiii Paid
5 Bull Mania Paid
6 Bullseye Paid
7 vbfg Paid
8 Rarebreed Paid
9 DrFeelgood Paid
10 The Bill Seddon Fan Club  Paid
11 Nothus -  Paid
12 RickyF1 Paid
13 debaser Paid
14 Fifty50 - Paid
15 Bobsmyuncle Paid
16 Mrs Bobsmyuncle Paid
17 Rambull1967  Paid
18 childofthenorthern -  Paid
19 tigertot -  Paid
20 Mat - PAID Paid
21 Bendybulls - Paid
22 Bully_boxer Paid
23 Eddievan  Paid
24 Duckman Paid
25 ridlerbull Paid
26 The Bill Seddon Fan Club 2 Paid
27 Peregrine Paid




Payment awaited
Bullinenemyland - 
Bullnorthern -  (paid to old club)
dddooommm - 


Like I said before, please PM me re any errors or omissions, and I just want to say thanks to everyone for sticking with it following the off season events, I wondered whetehr the list would be trashed, but in fact it has slightly grown, so that's just incredible.

Don't forget to add your list to the game of your choice that you want to attend (or go to both) in the Coral Stand.
Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:38 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 894
Location: Waiting
No games in the coral stand for me thanks. I'm happy for someone to take my place in the coral stand.

Just happy to put money in to the club.

Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 3:14 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9163
Location: Bradbados
Same goes for me about Coral stand/our function suite/South Bank. Much prefer my seat in the stand thanks.... :DAISY:
Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 7:20 pm
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 22, 2013 6:38 pm
Posts: 379
Happy for someone else to take my place in South Bank Stand.

Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:20 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27660
Location: MACS0647-JD
Any more responses?

Partaking List
Bullseye 1st Choice Larndan 2nd Choice None.
Dr Feelgood Either
Duckman - Either
Bobs my Uncle - Lundun
Mrs Bobs my uncle - London

Not partaking
rarebreed
Bulliac
RickyF1
