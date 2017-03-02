DILLIGAF wrote:
Too late to add one more?
Not yet, final cash call awaited form club, in the meantime, the more the merrier!
Latest list:
1 Ferocious Aardvark Paid
2 Bulliac Paid
3 Fr13daY Paid
4 hindle xiii Paid
5 Bull Mania Paid
6 Bullseye Paid
7 vbfg Paid
8 Rarebreed Paid
9 DrFeelgood Paid
10 The Bill Seddon Fan Club Paid
11 Nothus - Paid
12 RickyF1 Paid
13 debaser Paid
14 Fifty50 - Paid
15 Bobsmyuncle Paid
16 Mrs Bobsmyuncle Paid
17 Rambull1967 Paid
18 childofthenorthern - Paid
19 tigertot - Paid
20 Mat - PAID Paid
21 Bendybulls - Paid
22 Bully_boxer Paid
23 Eddievan Paid
24 Duckman Paid
25 ridlerbull Paid
26 The Bill Seddon Fan Club 2 Paid
27 Peregrine Paid
Payment awaited
Bullinenemyland -
Bullnorthern - (paid to old club)
dddooommm -
Like I said before, please PM me re any errors or omissions, and I just want to say thanks to everyone for sticking with it following the off season events, I wondered whetehr the list would be trashed, but in fact it has slightly grown, so that's just incredible.Don't forget to add your list to the game of your choice that you want to attend (or go to both) in the Coral Stand.
