I have updated the payment information as I recalled not everyone had paid when the club went tits, and some have been holding their horses.
It was not easy, as I've had to cross-check between Paypal receipts and real names and in some cases try to figure out who is who. One payer with initials ER did not say who they are on the form and I couldn't figure it out, so whoever it is, you are down as not paid until you reveal yourself to me
But, here is my current list, subject to any mistakes. If I have missed you off, sorry, PM me or post, with the date you paid and name of payer, so I can cross-check my PayPal receipts.
If you haven't paid yet - please get your skates on - details earlier in thread on how to pay, or pay Laura at the club direct (if you are a risk taker by nature )
And if anyone else wants to add your £25 to the pot, please ... feel free. It is never too late, and we are now a few quid short of what we need although I'm sure the outstanding members will do the necessary now.
those who paid the old club direct - I don't know if the money has gorrrrrn or not - if you ask laura, maybe they put it in a tin or something. Maybe she'll "count" it anyway in the circumstances?
2017 SPONSORSHIP RAB MEMBERLIST
1. Ferocious Aardvark - PAID
2. Bulliac – PAID - but to old club direct
3. Fr13daY - PAID
4. hindle xiii - PAID
5. Bull Mania - PAID
6. Bullseye - PAID
7) vbfg - PAID
8. Bullinenemyland -
9. Rarebreed - PAID
10. DrFeelgood - PAID
11. Dddooommm
12. The Bill Seddon Fan Club – PAID
13. Bullnorthern – PAID - but to old club direct
14. Nothus - PAID
15. RickyF1
16. debaser - PAID
17. Fifty50 -
18. Bobsmyuncle - PAID
19. Mrs Bobsmyuncle - PAID
20. Rambull1967 - PAID
21. childofthenorthern - PAID
22. tigertot - PAID
23. Mat - PAID
24. Bendybulls - PAID
25. Bully_boxer - PAID
26. Eddievan - PAID
27. Duckman - PAID
28. ridlerbull
28 forum name unknown … PAID
