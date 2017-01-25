Update for you orrible lot on the sponsorship.



Pleased to see that Laura is back at the club and running this again. To recap, we had agreed to sponsor Brandon Pickersgill, Cameron Scott and Vytas Vasnys. As Cameron has gorrrrrrrn, I have got the temporary replacement of Mikolaj Oledzki, on the basis that if and when he moves on we can see if another replacement can be subbed.



veterans will recall we have a couple of games where we can watch from the luxury of the Coral Stand, and stay for the post-match etc.



Provisionally I have suggested the following games;

21st May Bulls –v Larndan

25th June Bulls –v- Oldham



Can we please create a rolling list, state your forum name, and in order of preference, which game you would want to be pampered at, either, or "None".



Eg:

Miserable Sod - 1st choice Oldham 2. London

A. Optimist 1st choice London 2. Oldham

A.N.Other - London

Grumpy Blighter - none