Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 4:55 pm
ridlerbull wrote:
Don't seem to be able to get in touch by phone. Irritating as I'd like to give them some money!


In that case ring me, I'll answer.
Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:22 pm
Update for you orrible lot on the sponsorship.

Pleased to see that Laura is back at the club and running this again. To recap, we had agreed to sponsor Brandon Pickersgill, Cameron Scott and Vytas Vasnys. As Cameron has gorrrrrrrn, I have got the temporary replacement of Mikolaj Oledzki, on the basis that if and when he moves on we can see if another replacement can be subbed.

veterans will recall we have a couple of games where we can watch from the luxury of the Coral Stand, and stay for the post-match etc.

Provisionally I have suggested the following games;
21st May Bulls –v Larndan
25th June Bulls –v- Oldham

Can we please create a rolling list, state your forum name, and in order of preference, which game you would want to be pampered at, either, or "None".

Eg:
Miserable Sod - 1st choice Oldham 2. London
A. Optimist 1st choice London 2. Oldham
A.N.Other - London
Grumpy Blighter - none
Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:51 pm
Good news that Laura is back.

Ok

Bullseye 1st Choice Larndan 2nd Choice None.
Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 12:41 am
Looking back on this thread I promised but haven't paid yet with all that's gone on. Happy to pay now how much and who to ?

Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 8:10 am
Bullseye 1st Choice Larndan 2nd Choice None.
Dr Feelgood Either
