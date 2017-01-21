|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25929
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Brandon Pickersgill has resigned according to him on Facebook. Cameron's gone to Hull it seems. Not sure about Vytas.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 2:05 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4236
|
|
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:09 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25929
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Good shot on Brierley from him. Shame he got penalised.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 10:08 pm
|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7463Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
Because I'm the most grown up I have the change from the curry tonight. So I'll owe whatever plus twenty quid.
|
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 11:33 pm
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 828
|
vbfg wrote:
Because I'm the most grown up I have the change from the curry tonight. So I'll owe whatever plus twenty quid.
Adding to our inside knowledge just reading rugby league week that Steve matai future is also up in the air Stewart 1 Lyon 3 matai 4 heard it here first
|
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 11:45 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2641
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
I thought Matai retired due to injury??
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Wed Jan 25, 2017 8:10 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14745
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
|
thepimp007 wrote:
Adding to our inside knowledge just reading rugby league week that Steve matai future is also up in the air Stewart 1 Lyon 3 matai 4 heard it here first
Someone at the club told me Jamie's brother, Cliff, at 6 & Menzies at 13. Watch this space.
|
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin
|
Wed Jan 25, 2017 9:18 am
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 828
|
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I thought Matai retired due to injury??
Not yet but his shoulders are made of cadburys flakes
|
|
Wed Jan 25, 2017 2:46 pm
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27553Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
Think Laura's gone to Cas, and no idea who is taking over sponsorship duties, so suppose for now we can just wait to see what happens
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
|
Wed Jan 25, 2017 3:12 pm
|
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1545
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
|
Don't seem to be able to get in touch by phone. Irritating as I'd like to give them some money!
|
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: alleycat, BeechwoodBull, blakeysrobin, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bull Mania, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, childofthenorthern, Creedy Bull, DrFeelgood, exiledbull, feebleweasel, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, HiramC, jeffvickers, jumbercules, Malfax, newgroundb4wakey, phillgee, Pumpetypump, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rossybull, rugbyreddog, ruraljuror, sandy, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, Ste100Centurions, thepimp007, vbfg and 365 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|