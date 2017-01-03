WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RAB Sponsorship 2017

Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 7:30 pm
hindle xiii
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1569
Wait and see.

If necessary - and I don't know how long you've thought of refunding - it can give you time to be able to work out how to refund.

Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:06 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7403
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
I only accept payment in 36 manageable installments. You're best off hanging on to it for now.

Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:35 pm
Bullnorthern
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 25, 2012 6:11 pm
Posts: 554
Location: BARNSLEY
Gullible me. I paid my share direct to the club. So my £25 is unwittingly funding the administrator, Mr Green or HMRC. Hope it's the latter.

Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 1:00 pm
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14728
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Give it to Cas. Otherwise hold on to it.
Give it to Cas. Otherwise hold on to it.

Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 1:09 pm
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9004
Location: Bradbados
I gave mine to the club sadly, but if you can catch the admin guy on his way down the M1, you have my full permission hit him over the head and relieve him of it Tigertot.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 7:02 pm
DrFeelgood
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 482
Location: Rossendale
I wouldn't be against donating to Bullbuilder who have set up a JustGiving page for the players and staff.
I wouldn't be against donating to Bullbuilder who have set up a JustGiving page for the players and staff.

Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 8:11 pm
RickyF1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 748
Location: Waiting
Are we still going to sponsor a couple of players if we can?

Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:19 pm
Fr13daY
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm
Posts: 308
Location: A floating palace of ignorance
RickyF1 wrote:
Are we still going to sponsor a couple of players if we can?


At the moment there ARE only 2 players signed aren't there?
At the moment there ARE only 2 players signed aren't there?

Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:24 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7403
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Toss a coin and give it to the winner.

Re: RAB Sponsorship 2017

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:30 pm
RickyF1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 748
Location: Waiting
Fr13daY wrote:
At the moment there ARE only 2 players signed aren't there?

Looked more than that at training today.
