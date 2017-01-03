|
Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1569
|
Wait and see.
If necessary - and I don't know how long you've thought of refunding - it can give you time to be able to work out how to refund.
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:06 pm
|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7403Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
I only accept payment in 36 manageable installments. You're best off hanging on to it for now.
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:35 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 25, 2012 6:11 pm
Posts: 554
Location: BARNSLEY
|
Gullible me. I paid my share direct to the club. So my £25 is unwittingly funding the administrator, Mr Green or HMRC. Hope it's the latter.
|
|
Wed Jan 04, 2017 1:00 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14728
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
|
Give it to Cas. Otherwise hold on to it.
|
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin
|
Wed Jan 04, 2017 1:09 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9004
Location: Bradbados
|
I gave mine to the club sadly, but if you can catch the admin guy on his way down the M1, you have my full permission hit him over the head and relieve him of it Tigertot.
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
|
Wed Jan 04, 2017 7:02 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 482
Location: Rossendale
|
I wouldn't be against donating to Bullbuilder who have set up a JustGiving page for the players and staff.
|
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 8:11 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 748
Location: Waiting
|
Are we still going to sponsor a couple of players if we can?
|
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:19 pm
|
Fr13daY
Strong-running second rower
Joined:
Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pmPosts:
308Location:
A floating palace of ignorance
|
RickyF1 wrote:
Are we still going to sponsor a couple of players if we can?
At the moment there ARE only 2 players signed aren't there?
|
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:24 pm
|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7403Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
Toss a coin and give it to the winner.
|
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:30 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 748
Location: Waiting
|
Fr13daY wrote:
At the moment there ARE only 2 players signed aren't there?
Looked more than that at training today.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, Anita Madigan, Bets'y Bulls, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, bromleyB, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bullseye, Bullsmad, cheekydiddles, childofthenorthern, colgre, colly226, daveyz999, debaser, Duckman, exiledbull, feebleweasel, Fr13daY, glow, Godiswithers, HalifaxCougar, HamsterChops, hawk-eye, HaworthBull, hezza1969, Iggy79, Jim Bergerac, jockabull, Johnbulls, JuliffDiamondBarwood, king benny, Mr Dog, MrPhilb, mystic eddie, Nothus, Nozzy, paulwalker71, psychostring, RAB90, RDM, rebelrobin, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rossybull, Scarey71, Scumbag College, Sensei-Bull, Smack him Jimmy, St. Enoch, Stul, Surely not, Tricky2309, Wakeylad21, wiganermike and 613 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|