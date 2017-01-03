|
Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1483
|
Wait and see.
If necessary - and I don't know how long you've thought of refunding - it can give you time to be able to work out how to refund.
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:06 pm
|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7132Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
I only accept payment in 36 manageable installments. You're best off hanging on to it for now.
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:35 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 25, 2012 6:11 pm
Posts: 544
Location: BARNSLEY
|
Gullible me. I paid my share direct to the club. So my £25 is unwittingly funding the administrator, Mr Green or HMRC. Hope it's the latter.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AJW, amberavenger, Anakin Skywalker, BD20Cougar, Bets'y Bulls, bewaresheep, bitterundtwistedbull, Bob Dylan's Hat, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Branded Bull, brian2, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, bullsonfire, ChampagneSuperRovers, childofthenorthern, coco the fullback, craig hkr, dboy, debaser, dr_noangel, DrFeelgood, Duckman, dummyrunner, eddievan, eric35, ex Bull Dog, feebleweasel, Fordy, Frosties., fun time frankie, Ginger, Godiswithers, Google Adsense [Bot], guess who, GypsumFantastic, HamsterChops, hereagain, Highlander, imwakefieldtillidie, Inoffski1, itsonlyme, jockabull, kapow, karetaker, Kiyan, Lord Magoon, LU2, madasmcmadammcmad2, Marcus Notsquare, martinwildbull, MDF3, Mr Dog, mystic eddie, Nozzy, PAC, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, rambull1967, redeverready, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rossybull, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, simon_tem, St. Enoch, Steeler [Crawler], Stul, Tigerade, tigertot, Tricky2309, vbfg, Viva Tim Street, weighman, wiganermike, wire-quin, wombull, wynford, Yahoo [Bot] and 884 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|