Not really, but I'm sure I saw a documentary that internet-based private sites specialising in Willies make obscene profits, so maybe you could google them
Tue Jan 03, 2017 4:31 pm
I'm thinking just refunding everybody's money, unless anyone has got any better ideas. We could hang on and see what happens, I suppose, but it's all very dispiriting.
In the meantime, if any individuals want immediate repayment just PM me and I presume I can just do PayPal refunds although not something I've ever done.
Tue Jan 03, 2017 4:37 pm
Cheers FA. You can keep mine for now. I'm happy to wait another week at least.
Tue Jan 03, 2017 4:54 pm
My take is that it is much too soon to abandon the scheme. There is a possibility that it can be enacted later - depends whether the Phoenix decides to get its ars off the flames and how high it can jump.
Nothing lost imo to wait for a while
Tue Jan 03, 2017 4:56 pm
Same here, we've waited 7 weeks, another week or so isn't making any difference.
Tue Jan 03, 2017 4:59 pm
Wait a while and see for me. If nothing happens, then maybe we could give to any player who is skint after being royally shafted?
Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:03 pm
Good idea. Perhaps divvy up between the three young lads we were going to sponsor? Hopefully it won't come to that.
Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:28 pm
I'd vote wait and see, bit like what I'm doing anyway re my future involvement in RL. In any eventuality I don't want a refund, it can be my parting gift to the game I once loved.
Tue Jan 03, 2017 6:46 pm
I'd be happy with a refund now or waiting a week or two to see what happens. Whichever fa.
Tue Jan 03, 2017 7:19 pm
Happy to wait FA. Frankly this was last of my worries so thanks for raising it
