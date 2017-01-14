Mild Rover wrote:

Tbh, you don't see that many children at games.I know this from a Magic weekend, so not necessarily reflective of passholders, but the picture accompanying this article has almost no children in the crowd.Apart from ball boys and kids' teams playing at half time, I've not seen many children at Rovers. Some that are there are scampering around the play area rather than watching the game.Maybe it is less of a family sport than we like to think. By the time they're old enough to first really enjoy and appreciate the game, a lot will be want to be with their mates rather than their mum or dad, I guess. And I suspect a lot of young families are time- as well as cash-poor nowadays.