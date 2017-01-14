WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Ticket Sales

Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:31 pm
Mild Rover wrote:
Tbh, you don't see that many children at games.

I know this from a Magic weekend, so not necessarily reflective of passholders, but the picture accompanying this article has almost no children in the crowd.

Apart from ball boys and kids' teams playing at half time, I've not seen many children at Rovers. Some that are there are scampering around the play area rather than watching the game.

Maybe it is less of a family sport than we like to think. By the time they're old enough to first really enjoy and appreciate the game, a lot will be want to be with their mates rather than their mum or dad, I guess. And I suspect a lot of young families are time- as well as cash-poor nowadays.

I disagree there seems to be loads of children especially in the north stand and a quite a lot in the east
Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:58 am
Plenty of young fans at Hull, I have a membership for my 4 year old, but will only take him to a couple of games as it's too late on a night game for him to be out.

All Rovers young fans are made to go as punishment.

Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:11 am
R.B.A wrote:
As of 5200 pass sales, 78% had paid the full price.

Criticising each other's pass sales and methods is ridiculas. Both sets of fans have backed their Clubs superbly looking at the figures.

Hulls buy one get one free offer for kids should be commended. The more kids following our sport the better.


TBH I'm well aware of that, and its very good that such a large % have opted to pay full price. As you say, both sets fans have backed their respective clubs. Was more a dig at Keith's post than the fans/club generally.
Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 11:57 am
R.B.A wrote:
I'm normally in agreement with most that Mild Rover puts forward but on this occasion I think he is miles off track.


Maybe I haven't taken into account how many children you'd expect to see - people are only children for a small part of their lives.
And it's not something I've paid that much attention to, so I'm happy to concede the point.

It does seem a bit odd then that Hull's (commendable, I agree) bogof offer hasn't had more uptake. Any ideas on total number of junior passes?
Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 3:31 pm
Mild Rover wrote:
Maybe I haven't taken into account how many children you'd expect to see - people are only children for a small part of their lives.
And it's not something I've paid that much attention to, so I'm happy to concede the point.

It does seem a bit odd then that Hull's (commendable, I agree) bogof offer hasn't had more uptake. Any ideas on total number of junior passes?


Some families may not want to sit in designated blocks for kids. Plenty of kids around us in the east and also the the south stand, you only have to look when toys r us' mascot is handing out free toys

Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 4:35 pm
Mild Rover wrote:
Maybe I haven't taken into account how many children you'd expect to see - people are only children for a small part of their lives.
And it's not something I've paid that much attention to, so I'm happy to concede the point.

It does seem a bit odd then that Hull's (commendable, I agree) bogof offer hasn't had more uptake. Any ideas on total number of junior passes?



I didn't want to sit in the west stand so just paid normal price for the kids in the east

Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 4:37 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
I didn't want to sit in the west stand so just paid normal price for the kids in the east

I know a few people in this camp. Kids passes are excellent value regardless.
Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 4:45 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
I know a few people in this camp. Kids passes are excellent value regardless.


TBH I'd rather my kids were in the west stand and me in the east :lol:

Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:28 pm
Mild Rover wrote:
Tbh, you don't see that many children at games.

I know this from a Magic weekend, so not necessarily reflective of passholders, but the picture accompanying this article has almost no children in the crowd.

http://ltjournalism.com/sport-rugby-lea ... c-weekend/

Apart from ball boys and kids' teams playing at half time, I've not seen many children at Rovers. Some that are there are scampering around the play area rather than watching the game.

Maybe it is less of a family sport than we like to think. By the time they're old enough to first really enjoy and appreciate the game, a lot will be want to be with their mates rather than their mum or dad, I guess. And I suspect a lot of young families are time- as well as cash-poor nowadays.


I think using Magic Weekend as an example is where you've gone wrong. I'm sure I'll be corrected if I'm reading the occasion wrong, but my impression is that Magic Weekend is a chance for the adults to have a weekend away, enjoy 6 games of rugby at a bargain price, and have a night out on the Toon...or wherever it may be held.

Kids do get bored easily, mine certainly did, so expecting them to sit through 3, possibly 6 games of rugby is wishful thinking so I certainly wouldn't have taken my kids to the event.

Thankfully my son is old enough to get a round in himself so is allowed to come with us now! :lol:
Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 5:28 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
TBH I'd rather my kids were in the west stand and me in the east :lol:



I believe your kids had the same wish. :wink: :wink:
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  