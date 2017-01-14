|
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5400
Location: east east hull
|
Mild Rover wrote:
Tbh, you don't see that many children at games.
I know this from a Magic weekend, so not necessarily reflective of passholders, but the picture accompanying this article has almost no children in the crowd. http://ltjournalism.com/sport-rugby-lea ... c-weekend/
Apart from ball boys and kids' teams playing at half time, I've not seen many children at Rovers. Some that are there are scampering around the play area rather than watching the game.
Maybe it is less of a family sport than we like to think. By the time they're old enough to first really enjoy and appreciate the game, a lot will be want to be with their mates rather than their mum or dad, I guess. And I suspect a lot of young families are time- as well as cash-poor nowadays.
I disagree there seems to be loads of children especially in the north stand and a quite a lot in the east
|
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
|
Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:58 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16995
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Plenty of young fans at Hull, I have a membership for my 4 year old, but will only take him to a couple of games as it's too late on a night game for him to be out.
All Rovers young fans are made to go as punishment.
|
|
Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:11 am
|
Joined:
Tue Feb 10, 2004 1:16 pmPosts:
16129Location:
Badsville
|
R.B.A wrote:
As of 5200 pass sales, 78% had paid the full price.
Criticising each other's pass sales and methods is ridiculas. Both sets of fans have backed their Clubs superbly looking at the figures.
Hulls buy one get one free offer for kids should be commended. The more kids following our sport the better.
TBH I'm well aware of that, and its very good that such a large % have opted to pay full price. As you say, both sets fans have backed their respective clubs. Was more a dig at Keith's post than the fans/club generally.
|
She got the wiggle hip sway hypno sex ray goin' on in my head
She got the flippin' hip slide hypno sex siren in my head
She got the wiggle hip sway hypno sex ray light's flashin' red
|
Sun Jan 15, 2017 11:57 am
|
Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9637
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
|
R.B.A wrote:
I'm normally in agreement with most that Mild Rover puts forward but on this occasion I think he is miles off track.
Maybe I haven't taken into account how many children you'd expect to see - people are only children for a small part of their lives.
And it's not something I've paid that much attention to, so I'm happy to concede the point.
It does seem a bit odd then that Hull's (commendable, I agree) bogof offer hasn't had more uptake. Any ideas on total number of junior passes?
|
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
|
Sun Jan 15, 2017 3:31 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9932
|
Mild Rover wrote:
Maybe I haven't taken into account how many children you'd expect to see - people are only children for a small part of their lives.
And it's not something I've paid that much attention to, so I'm happy to concede the point.
It does seem a bit odd then that Hull's (commendable, I agree) bogof offer hasn't had more uptake. Any ideas on total number of junior passes?
Some families may not want to sit in designated blocks for kids. Plenty of kids around us in the east and also the the south stand, you only have to look when toys r us' mascot is handing out free toys
|
|
Sun Jan 15, 2017 4:35 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25213
|
Mild Rover wrote:
Maybe I haven't taken into account how many children you'd expect to see - people are only children for a small part of their lives.
And it's not something I've paid that much attention to, so I'm happy to concede the point.
It does seem a bit odd then that Hull's (commendable, I agree) bogof offer hasn't had more uptake. Any ideas on total number of junior passes?
I didn't want to sit in the west stand so just paid normal price for the kids in the east
|
|
Sun Jan 15, 2017 4:37 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24123
Location: West Yorkshire
|
Jake the Peg wrote:
I didn't want to sit in the west stand so just paid normal price for the kids in the east
I know a few people in this camp. Kids passes are excellent value regardless.
|
|
Sun Jan 15, 2017 4:45 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25213
|
Mrs Barista wrote:
I know a few people in this camp. Kids passes are excellent value regardless.
TBH I'd rather my kids were in the west stand and me in the east
|
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:28 pm
|
Karen
100% League Network
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 9946
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
|
Mild Rover wrote:
Tbh, you don't see that many children at games.
I know this from a Magic weekend, so not necessarily reflective of passholders, but the picture accompanying this article has almost no children in the crowd. http://ltjournalism.com/sport-rugby-lea ... c-weekend/
Apart from ball boys and kids' teams playing at half time, I've not seen many children at Rovers. Some that are there are scampering around the play area rather than watching the game.
Maybe it is less of a family sport than we like to think. By the time they're old enough to first really enjoy and appreciate the game, a lot will be want to be with their mates rather than their mum or dad, I guess. And I suspect a lot of young families are time- as well as cash-poor nowadays.
I think using Magic Weekend as an example is where you've gone wrong. I'm sure I'll be corrected if I'm reading the occasion wrong, but my impression is that Magic Weekend is a chance for the adults to have a weekend away, enjoy 6 games of rugby at a bargain price, and have a night out on the Toon...or wherever it may be held.
Kids do get bored easily, mine certainly did, so expecting them to sit through 3, possibly 6 games of rugby is wishful thinking so I certainly wouldn't have taken my kids to the event.
Thankfully my son is old enough to get a round in himself so is allowed to come with us now!
|
Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
|
Mon Jan 16, 2017 5:28 pm
|
Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 3891
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
|
Jake the Peg wrote:
TBH I'd rather my kids were in the west stand and me in the east
I believe your kids had the same wish.
|
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND