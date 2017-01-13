WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Ticket Sales

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Season Ticket Sales

 
Post a reply

Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 5:32 pm
Neil HFC User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 10, 2004 1:16 pm
Posts: 16128
Location: Badsville
Keith_Lard wrote:
Adding £35 memberships and Kids BOGOF to your season pass (memberships) totals is one way of making the figures look good. Mrs B will know the answer.


I know, I'm sure they could have come up with something more innovative, like say a 25% discount to reward "loyal fans", that would have increased sales I'd have thought.
She got the wiggle hip sway hypno sex ray goin' on in my head
She got the flippin' hip slide hypno sex siren in my head
She got the wiggle hip sway hypno sex ray light's flashin' red

Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:01 pm
R.B.A 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Apr 06, 2004 9:02 pm
Posts: 3790
Neil HFC wrote:
I know, I'm sure they could have come up with something more innovative, like say a 25% discount to reward "loyal fans", that would have increased sales I'd have thought.





As of 5200 pass sales, 78% had paid the full price.

Criticising each other's pass sales and methods is ridiculas. Both sets of fans have backed their Clubs superbly looking at the figures.

Hulls buy one get one free offer for kids should be commended. The more kids following our sport the better.
"Dream Big..Work Hard".................. Sarah Storey, Paralympic Legend.

Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:05 pm
The Dentist Wilf User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6318
R.B.A wrote:
As of 5200 pass sales, 78% had paid the full price.

Criticising each other's pass sales and methods is ridiculas. Both sets of fans have backed their Clubs superbly looking at the figures.

Hulls buy one get one free offer for kids should be commended. The more kids following our sport the better.


Interesting that despite extensive publicity and marketing the take up for this bit has been very poor!
Roamin the Range Together Book 1 'Living in the shadow of Giants' (1950-1980) and book 2 'Going down the Boulevard' on sale now, ask me by PM for special RL fans price!!! Spread the Word!

Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:03 am
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9635
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
The Dentist Wilf wrote:
Interesting that despite extensive publicity and marketing the take up for this bit has been very poor!


Tbh, you don't see that many children at games.

I know this from a Magic weekend, so not necessarily reflective of passholders, but the picture accompanying this article has almost no children in the crowd.

http://ltjournalism.com/sport-rugby-lea ... c-weekend/

Apart from ball boys and kids' teams playing at half time, I've not seen many children at Rovers. Some that are there are scampering around the play area rather than watching the game.

Maybe it is less of a family sport than we like to think. By the time they're old enough to first really enjoy and appreciate the game, a lot will be want to be with their mates rather than their mum or dad, I guess. And I suspect a lot of young families are time- as well as cash-poor nowadays.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 3:42 pm
UllFC User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14746
Mild Rover wrote:
Tbh, you don't see that many children at games.

I know this from a Magic weekend, so not necessarily reflective of passholders, but the picture accompanying this article has almost no children in the crowd.

http://ltjournalism.com/sport-rugby-lea ... c-weekend/

Apart from ball boys and kids' teams playing at half time, I've not seen many children at Rovers. Some that are there are scampering around the play area rather than watching the game.

Maybe it is less of a family sport than we like to think. By the time they're old enough to first really enjoy and appreciate the game, a lot will be want to be with their mates rather than their mum or dad, I guess. And I suspect a lot of young families are time- as well as cash-poor nowadays.


Disagree on that one, we have several young kids sat around us at the KC and it's definitely been on the increase over the last few years.

Hull are maybe a bit different to some clubs in that we had a big boost in crowds when moving to the KC and then a further boost after we won the cup in 2005. Some of those who got on board then as teenagers are now bringing kids of their own along to games. Other clubs have had a more steady growth in crowds or have stayed the same as they haven't had a new ground or trophy to make a big shift in crowds.

Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 3:59 pm
The Dentist Wilf User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6318
Our dedicated family areas (two adults two children) have sold really well with a full block and a half filled.
Roamin the Range Together Book 1 'Living in the shadow of Giants' (1950-1980) and book 2 'Going down the Boulevard' on sale now, ask me by PM for special RL fans price!!! Spread the Word!

Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 7:16 pm
TKOAH User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Nov 01, 2006 3:48 pm
Posts: 12740
Location: Walking in a Pearson wonderland
Nice to see there are still dobbins interested in SL, shame your club can't offer it ;-)
Big Dave T wrote:
It's safe to say you'd be better believing TKOAH! :wink: :D

Stan Butler wrote:
And the next one to be TKO(H)'d....... :lol:

Rufus Robin wrote:
we share the city with an admittedly bigger club

All Derby matches: Played 214; Hull won 106; Rovers won 98; Draw 10

Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 8:45 pm
R.B.A 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Apr 06, 2004 9:02 pm
Posts: 3790
I'm normally in agreement with most that Mild Rover puts forward but on this occasion I think he is miles off track.
"Dream Big..Work Hard".................. Sarah Storey, Paralympic Legend.

Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 9:43 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24116
Location: West Yorkshire
TKOAH wrote:
Nice to see there are still dobbins interested in SL, shame your club can't offer it ;-)

Blimey where've you been? :D
Image

Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 9:52 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24116
Location: West Yorkshire
UllFC wrote:
Disagree on that one, we have several young kids sat around us at the KC and it's definitely been on the increase over the last few years.

Hull are maybe a bit different to some clubs in that we had a big boost in crowds when moving to the KC and then a further boost after we won the cup in 2005. Some of those who got on board then as teenagers are now bringing kids of their own along to games. Other clubs have had a more steady growth in crowds or have stayed the same as they haven't had a new ground or trophy to make a big shift in crowds.


Have to say the same, there are quite a few families round us. As you say, cup success can provide some impetus; there were a lot of children at Wembley and I reckon in the 25k at the civic reception thing on bank holiday Monday, even if only a small proportion end up regulars it's a huge opportunity to convert for life off the back of that major trophy success.
Image
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, Clearwing, easthull fc fan, FrEaK-HullFC, Marcus's Bicycle, shauney, Wellsy13 and 151 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,503,8321,69675,6884,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  