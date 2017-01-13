|
Keith_Lard wrote:
Adding £35 memberships and Kids BOGOF to your season pass (memberships) totals is one way of making the figures look good. Mrs B will know the answer.
I know, I'm sure they could have come up with something more innovative, like say a 25% discount to reward "loyal fans", that would have increased sales I'd have thought.
Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:01 pm
Neil HFC wrote:
I know, I'm sure they could have come up with something more innovative, like say a 25% discount to reward "loyal fans", that would have increased sales I'd have thought.
As of 5200 pass sales, 78% had paid the full price.
Criticising each other's pass sales and methods is ridiculas. Both sets of fans have backed their Clubs superbly looking at the figures.
Hulls buy one get one free offer for kids should be commended. The more kids following our sport the better.
Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:05 pm
R.B.A wrote:
As of 5200 pass sales, 78% had paid the full price.
Criticising each other's pass sales and methods is ridiculas. Both sets of fans have backed their Clubs superbly looking at the figures.
Hulls buy one get one free offer for kids should be commended. The more kids following our sport the better.
Interesting that despite extensive publicity and marketing the take up for this bit has been very poor!
Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:03 am
The Dentist Wilf wrote:
Interesting that despite extensive publicity and marketing the take up for this bit has been very poor!
Tbh, you don't see that many children at games.
I know this from a Magic weekend, so not necessarily reflective of passholders, but the picture accompanying this article has almost no children in the crowd. http://ltjournalism.com/sport-rugby-lea ... c-weekend/
Apart from ball boys and kids' teams playing at half time, I've not seen many children at Rovers. Some that are there are scampering around the play area rather than watching the game.
Maybe it is less of a family sport than we like to think. By the time they're old enough to first really enjoy and appreciate the game, a lot will be want to be with their mates rather than their mum or dad, I guess. And I suspect a lot of young families are time- as well as cash-poor nowadays.
Sat Jan 14, 2017 3:42 pm
Mild Rover wrote:
Tbh, you don't see that many children at games.
I know this from a Magic weekend, so not necessarily reflective of passholders, but the picture accompanying this article has almost no children in the crowd. http://ltjournalism.com/sport-rugby-lea ... c-weekend/
Apart from ball boys and kids' teams playing at half time, I've not seen many children at Rovers. Some that are there are scampering around the play area rather than watching the game.
Maybe it is less of a family sport than we like to think. By the time they're old enough to first really enjoy and appreciate the game, a lot will be want to be with their mates rather than their mum or dad, I guess. And I suspect a lot of young families are time- as well as cash-poor nowadays.
Disagree on that one, we have several young kids sat around us at the KC and it's definitely been on the increase over the last few years.
Hull are maybe a bit different to some clubs in that we had a big boost in crowds when moving to the KC and then a further boost after we won the cup in 2005. Some of those who got on board then as teenagers are now bringing kids of their own along to games. Other clubs have had a more steady growth in crowds or have stayed the same as they haven't had a new ground or trophy to make a big shift in crowds.
Sat Jan 14, 2017 3:59 pm
Our dedicated family areas (two adults two children) have sold really well with a full block and a half filled.
Sat Jan 14, 2017 7:16 pm
Sat Jan 14, 2017 8:45 pm
I'm normally in agreement with most that Mild Rover puts forward but on this occasion I think he is miles off track.
Sat Jan 14, 2017 9:43 pm
TKOAH wrote:
Nice to see there are still dobbins interested in SL, shame your club can't offer it
Blimey where've you been?
UllFC wrote:
Disagree on that one, we have several young kids sat around us at the KC and it's definitely been on the increase over the last few years.
Hull are maybe a bit different to some clubs in that we had a big boost in crowds when moving to the KC and then a further boost after we won the cup in 2005. Some of those who got on board then as teenagers are now bringing kids of their own along to games. Other clubs have had a more steady growth in crowds or have stayed the same as they haven't had a new ground or trophy to make a big shift in crowds.
Have to say the same, there are quite a few families round us. As you say, cup success can provide some impetus; there were a lot of children at Wembley and I reckon in the 25k at the civic reception thing on bank holiday Monday, even if only a small proportion end up regulars it's a huge opportunity to convert for life off the back of that major trophy success.
