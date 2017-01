Brilliant news as we approach a record!AND before any well wishers or Mr Lard have a go that figure of sales being in excess of 8000 doesn't include general memberships or the Buy one get one Free offer to kids which as Mr B said only actually accrued 154 take ups anyway. That figure is in fact just one that reflects the actual amount of tickets that have been sold which I think is pretty amazing effort from both our marketing team and indeed the fans.