Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Thu Dec 01, 2016 6:34 pm
Mrs Barista
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
The clubs website states 6,000 have renewed but again as per last year we don't know the split of general membership/full membership split but one would expect that to be more full memberships as a % than last year as confidence in supporters has risen hugely.
9k as a total would be incredible but around 8,000 is a more likely figure.

Topped 7k now, and that's before any existing seat reservations are released. Excellent.
Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Thu Dec 01, 2016 8:08 pm
UllFC
Mrs Barista wrote:
Topped 7k now, and that's before any existing seat reservations are released. Excellent.


Incredible! At this rate of sales I dont think even 10k is out of the question, as you say passholders seats havent been released for general sale yet

Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Fri Dec 02, 2016 7:06 am
Wellsy13
With the two derbies gone, hopefully it'll put more emphasis on the big games again against Leeds, Saints, Wigan (and now Wire). We used to get 15-17k against them.
Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Fri Dec 09, 2016 6:49 pm
UllFC
Not many seats left in some of the more popular areas of the ground!

Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Fri Dec 09, 2016 7:06 pm
Irregular Hoops
Like I said before, the optimism this time feels as though it's built on something tangible, and not "jam tomorrow".
The Wembley win, and never say die attitude of the team, makes it feel as though we're building some firm foundations.

Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Fri Dec 09, 2016 9:22 pm
Mild Rover
UllFC wrote:
Not many seats left in some of the more popular areas of the ground!

Image


Fewer than (as Stannis Baratheon would say).

Mind you, we had 'Was you a Rovers fan?' on at least a couple of the HullKRTV Q&As with local players, a while back.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Mon Dec 12, 2016 9:39 am
Chris28
Mild Rover wrote:
Mind you, we had 'Was you a Rovers fan?' on at least a couple of the HullKRTV Q&As with local players, a while back.


And was they?
2005 Challenge Cup

To reconcile respect with practicality, what is the optimum speed for a hearse?

Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Mon Dec 12, 2016 10:51 am
Mild Rover
Chris28 wrote:
And was they?


I was unable to concentrate due to the sheer agony of it.

Sorry - 'owing to'.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Sat Dec 17, 2016 8:38 pm
Mrs Barista
Some nice activity by the club this week - players calling fans to thank them for their support and a good turnout for pass collection day. Last couple of years has really seen a step on in interaction.
Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 8:37 pm
ComeOnYouUll
Good news (less/fewer error notwithstanding).

@hullfcofficial wrote:
Over 2000 new fans and some areas sold out ahead of the discount deadline! Sign up for your 2017 membership sooner rather than later! #COYH


