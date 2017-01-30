WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Mon Jan 30, 2017 7:20 am
A unknown superstar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9045
Location: King George Dock
Highly unlikely Radders will loan Connor out this season.


Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:12 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2077
Location: LEYTH
Curtis Naughton to Leigh, Season long loan.


https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/blog/2017/02/0 ... m-hull-fc/








Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:49 pm
Tigerade
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4571
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
Kevin Larroyer (free agent) to Cas Tigers for 2017 with an extra 2 year option. Loaned immediately to Bradford Bulls for initial 1 month period and a 24 hour recall clause after that period. Here :-


https://castlefordtigers.com/article.php?id=5252


Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Thu Feb 16, 2017 7:54 am
A unknown superstar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9045
Location: King George Dock
I'm glad Hull didn't sign him as were well covered in the back row with Ellis, Minichiello, Manu, Washbrook, Hadley, Thompson and Turgut. But pleased that Hull helped him out with training and a game against Donny. Helping him secure a new club.


Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Thu Feb 16, 2017 1:39 pm
Hillbilly_Red
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 27, 2002 10:32 pm
Posts: 4107
Location: Anytown
Mr Carney's visa apporoved to join Salford

https://www.salfordreddevils.net/news-t ... -approved/





Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Thu Feb 16, 2017 4:05 pm
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5440
Location: east east hull
Hillbilly_Red wrote:
Mr Carney's visa apporoved to join Salford

https://www.salfordreddevils.net/news-t ... -approved/

Can't be right reading the Huddersfield board you didn't stand a chance :D


Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Thu Feb 16, 2017 5:07 pm
Judder Man
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5444
Location: Now in Enemy Country
Looks like Saints are losing Joe Greenwood to the NRL with Zeb Taia coming the other way to Superleague.


