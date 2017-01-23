WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:20 pm
Cripesginger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 5:17 pm
Posts: 1292
barham red wrote:
I really thought he'd tear it up when he signed at Cats but whether its injuries or that he's not that good anymore I just don't know. I agree on his day he can be unplayable its just I can't remember the last time he had his day.

Maybe this move will be great for him but I'd not put my mortgage on it.


Reputable news website reports injuries and off field behaviour as reasons for Carney and Taylor leaving. As both played most games then behaviour is a more likely reason.

Carney's past record has been drink / drunkenness and then many anti social behaviours linked to intoxicated states. Serious driving offences and vile behaviour.

Banned by the NRL....we don't need this waster in SL.

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 8:45 am
Wilde 3
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5200
Cameron Scott - Bradford to Hull FC

Has been signed into the 1st team squad, so thought I would post it. Rumoured to have a lot of potential

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 11:16 am
Marcus's Bicycle
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 6:29 pm
Posts: 747
Wilde 3 wrote:
Cameron Scott - Bradford to Hull FC

Has been signed into the 1st team squad, so thought I would post it. Rumoured to have a lot of potential


Highly rated by Bradford fans but nothing on our official website confirming his signing.

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 12:35 pm
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 843
Wilde 3 wrote:
Cameron Scott - Bradford to Hull FC

Has been signed into the 1st team squad, so thought I would post it. Rumoured to have a lot of potential


Probably most sought after junior in country for his age, had everyone after him before resigning for our academy for this year. Hell of a lot of potential hope hes in the right place for him to realise it, thats not saying he isnt just dont know much about your structures but young lads seem to be getting a good chance at Hull now. Good luck to the lad

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 11:24 pm
The Devil's Advocate
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3067
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
Mmmmmmmmmmm, that carcass sure taste yummy.
The Big Society - Dave Cameron 2010.

The Shared Society - Theresa May 2016.

No such thing as society - Margaret Thatcher 1987.

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 6:12 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10373
thepimp007 wrote:
Probably most sought after junior in country for his age, had everyone after him before resigning for our academy for this year. Hell of a lot of potential hope hes in the right place for him to realise it, thats not saying he isnt just dont know much about your structures but young lads seem to be getting a good chance at Hull now. Good luck to the lad


I don't know anything about him if I'm honest but I imagine he'll be down the pecking order and would be surprised if he makes a first team appearance (challenge cup notwithstanding).

We have Griffin and Tuimavave as centres this year, plus the option to play Fonua there. Then the other out and out centre in the squad is Logan, but he's had a pretty wretched time with injury lately. Then you've got Connor, Bower and Rawsthorne (prefer him as a winger from what I've seen) or even Michaels.

So he's down the pecking order, but the cream tends to rise, so if he's got the talent I'm sure he'll get a chance.

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 9:58 am
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 843
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
I don't know anything about him if I'm honest but I imagine he'll be down the pecking order and would be surprised if he makes a first team appearance (challenge cup notwithstanding).

We have Griffin and Tuimavave as centres this year, plus the option to play Fonua there. Then the other out and out centre in the squad is Logan, but he's had a pretty wretched time with injury lately. Then you've got Connor, Bower and Rawsthorne (prefer him as a winger from what I've seen) or even Michaels.

So he's down the pecking order, but the cream tends to rise, so if he's got the talent I'm sure he'll get a chance.


Where do you see Connor getting in the side this year? Going to be tough for him I reckon

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:12 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1640
thepimp007 wrote:
Where do you see Connor getting in the side this year? Going to be tough for him I reckon


From reports I've read he's trained at 6 predominantly (second choice behind Kelly), and I expect he'll be adding pressure on Shaul for fullback spot too.

He'd be a pretty useful player to have off the bench, possibly coming into the 17 instead of Washbrook. I reckon he'll play more often than not.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 8:40 pm
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 843
DGM wrote:
From reports I've read he's trained at 6 predominantly (second choice behind Kelly), and I expect he'll be adding pressure on Shaul for fullback spot too.

He'd be a pretty useful player to have off the bench, possibly coming into the 17 instead of Washbrook. I reckon he'll play more often than not.


Saw he said he was aiming for 6 shirt. like his attitude don't mind a bit of niggle

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 11:28 pm
HuddsRL5
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 11:46 am
Posts: 954
thepimp007 wrote:
Saw he said he was aiming for 6 shirt. like his attitude don't mind a bit of niggle


I can imagine him getting some game time in the halves on loan at widnes this year... if Kelly performs for FC. He'd be a good fit
