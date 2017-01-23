|
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 5:17 pm
Posts: 1292
|
barham red wrote:
I really thought he'd tear it up when he signed at Cats but whether its injuries or that he's not that good anymore I just don't know. I agree on his day he can be unplayable its just I can't remember the last time he had his day.
Maybe this move will be great for him but I'd not put my mortgage on it.
Reputable news website reports injuries and off field behaviour as reasons for Carney and Taylor leaving. As both played most games then behaviour is a more likely reason.
Carney's past record has been drink / drunkenness and then many anti social behaviours linked to intoxicated states. Serious driving offences and vile behaviour.
Banned by the NRL....we don't need this waster in SL.
|
|
Wed Jan 25, 2017 8:45 am
|
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5200
|
Cameron Scott - Bradford to Hull FC
Has been signed into the 1st team squad, so thought I would post it. Rumoured to have a lot of potential
|
|
Wed Jan 25, 2017 11:16 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 6:29 pm
Posts: 747
|
Wilde 3 wrote:
Cameron Scott - Bradford to Hull FC
Has been signed into the 1st team squad, so thought I would post it. Rumoured to have a lot of potential
Highly rated by Bradford fans but nothing on our official website confirming his signing.
|
|
Wed Jan 25, 2017 12:35 pm
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 843
|
Wilde 3 wrote:
Cameron Scott - Bradford to Hull FC
Has been signed into the 1st team squad, so thought I would post it. Rumoured to have a lot of potential
Probably most sought after junior in country for his age, had everyone after him before resigning for our academy for this year. Hell of a lot of potential hope hes in the right place for him to realise it, thats not saying he isnt just dont know much about your structures but young lads seem to be getting a good chance at Hull now. Good luck to the lad
|
|
Wed Jan 25, 2017 11:24 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3067
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
|
Mmmmmmmmmmm, that carcass sure taste yummy.
|
The Big Society - Dave Cameron 2010.
The Shared Society - Theresa May 2016.
No such thing as society - Margaret Thatcher 1987.
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 6:12 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10373
|
thepimp007 wrote:
Probably most sought after junior in country for his age, had everyone after him before resigning for our academy for this year. Hell of a lot of potential hope hes in the right place for him to realise it, thats not saying he isnt just dont know much about your structures but young lads seem to be getting a good chance at Hull now. Good luck to the lad
I don't know anything about him if I'm honest but I imagine he'll be down the pecking order and would be surprised if he makes a first team appearance (challenge cup notwithstanding).
We have Griffin and Tuimavave as centres this year, plus the option to play Fonua there. Then the other out and out centre in the squad is Logan, but he's had a pretty wretched time with injury lately. Then you've got Connor, Bower and Rawsthorne (prefer him as a winger from what I've seen) or even Michaels.
So he's down the pecking order, but the cream tends to rise, so if he's got the talent I'm sure he'll get a chance.
|
|
Fri Jan 27, 2017 9:58 am
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 843
|
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
I don't know anything about him if I'm honest but I imagine he'll be down the pecking order and would be surprised if he makes a first team appearance (challenge cup notwithstanding).
We have Griffin and Tuimavave as centres this year, plus the option to play Fonua there. Then the other out and out centre in the squad is Logan, but he's had a pretty wretched time with injury lately. Then you've got Connor, Bower and Rawsthorne (prefer him as a winger from what I've seen) or even Michaels.
So he's down the pecking order, but the cream tends to rise, so if he's got the talent I'm sure he'll get a chance.
Where do you see Connor getting in the side this year? Going to be tough for him I reckon
|
|
Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:12 am
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1640
|
thepimp007 wrote:
Where do you see Connor getting in the side this year? Going to be tough for him I reckon
From reports I've read he's trained at 6 predominantly (second choice behind Kelly), and I expect he'll be adding pressure on Shaul for fullback spot too.
He'd be a pretty useful player to have off the bench, possibly coming into the 17 instead of Washbrook. I reckon he'll play more often than not.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Fri Jan 27, 2017 8:40 pm
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 843
|
DGM wrote:
From reports I've read he's trained at 6 predominantly (second choice behind Kelly), and I expect he'll be adding pressure on Shaul for fullback spot too.
He'd be a pretty useful player to have off the bench, possibly coming into the 17 instead of Washbrook. I reckon he'll play more often than not.
Saw he said he was aiming for 6 shirt. like his attitude don't mind a bit of niggle
|
|
Sat Jan 28, 2017 11:28 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 11:46 am
Posts: 954
|
thepimp007 wrote:
Saw he said he was aiming for 6 shirt. like his attitude don't mind a bit of niggle
I can imagine him getting some game time in the halves on loan at widnes this year... if Kelly performs for FC. He'd be a good fit
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: atomic, Bing [Bot], Brid B&W, Google Adsense [Bot], GUBRATS, Hank Moody, HuddsRL5, Irregular Hoops, nottinghamtiger, Seth, SirStan, Tricky2309 and 88 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|