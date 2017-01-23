thepimp007 wrote: Probably most sought after junior in country for his age, had everyone after him before resigning for our academy for this year. Hell of a lot of potential hope hes in the right place for him to realise it, thats not saying he isnt just dont know much about your structures but young lads seem to be getting a good chance at Hull now. Good luck to the lad

I don't know anything about him if I'm honest but I imagine he'll be down the pecking order and would be surprised if he makes a first team appearance (challenge cup notwithstanding).We have Griffin and Tuimavave as centres this year, plus the option to play Fonua there. Then the other out and out centre in the squad is Logan, but he's had a pretty wretched time with injury lately. Then you've got Connor, Bower and Rawsthorne (prefer him as a winger from what I've seen) or even Michaels.So he's down the pecking order, but the cream tends to rise, so if he's got the talent I'm sure he'll get a chance.