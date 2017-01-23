Wilde 3 wrote: Cameron Scott - Bradford to Hull FC



Has been signed into the 1st team squad, so thought I would post it. Rumoured to have a lot of potential

Probably most sought after junior in country for his age, had everyone after him before resigning for our academy for this year. Hell of a lot of potential hope hes in the right place for him to realise it, thats not saying he isnt just dont know much about your structures but young lads seem to be getting a good chance at Hull now. Good luck to the lad