barham red wrote:
I really thought he'd tear it up when he signed at Cats but whether its injuries or that he's not that good anymore I just don't know. I agree on his day he can be unplayable its just I can't remember the last time he had his day.
Maybe this move will be great for him but I'd not put my mortgage on it.
Reputable news website reports injuries and off field behaviour as reasons for Carney and Taylor leaving. As both played most games then behaviour is a more likely reason.
Carney's past record has been drink / drunkenness and then many anti social behaviours linked to intoxicated states. Serious driving offences and vile behaviour.
Banned by the NRL....we don't need this waster in SL.