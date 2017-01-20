Tigerade wrote:
No one needs to miss out. Tigers have chase, Gale and Roberts - it works fine for us. You just put one on the bench and spell the L/F role.
But Roberts has the ability to play at full back or hooker. Chase is also on a contract that reflects the fact he was, and still is, a risk. We also don't know it will work fine as Roberts, Chase and Gale are yet to all play in the same game!
The three at Salford are out and out halves and I expect they will all be on good contracts.
Just to think - Salford could have a half back pairing of Sneyd and Fages if they had handled their promising players with a little more consideration.