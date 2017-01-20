Tigerade wrote: No one needs to miss out. Tigers have chase, Gale and Roberts - it works fine for us. You just put one on the bench and spell the L/F role.

But Roberts has the ability to play at full back or hooker. Chase is also on a contract that reflects the fact he was, and still is, a risk. We also don't know it will work fine as Roberts, Chase and Gale are yet to all play in the same game!The three at Salford are out and out halves and I expect they will all be on good contracts.Just to think - Salford could have a half back pairing of Sneyd and Fages if they had handled their promising players with a little more consideration.