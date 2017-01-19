LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
So Which one of Dobson, Carney and Lui misses out on the match day 17?
Given their track records, it's a stretch to imagine they would all be fit at once.
Lui looks big enough to play a bit of 13? Not sure on his defence though.
