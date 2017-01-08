|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5928
|
Jonesy's a Legend wrote:
leeds and wakefield have a very good working relationship which has been built up over a number of years and i would imagine if leeds were interested in signing him down the line that a deal could be arranged that suited both parties and that wakefield would rather deal with leeds than any other club
when leeds signed gareth ellis back in 2005 wakefield received a transfer fee plus a guaranteed boxing day fixture with shared gate receipts for an agreed number of years which must make the total package received from wakefield a very good one and far higher than they would have received by selling him to another club for a transfer fee only
Aye you got Ailton, but we got McShane
|
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 12:34 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25410
Location: Poodle Power!
|
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Oh yes they are.
I admittedly haven't see that much of Johnstone. I've seen his wonder try against Hudds, and a couple of other special efforts, but other than that I've only seen him maybe 9 or 10 times at most, so obviously I'm not the best person to pass judgement. He is lightning quick, pretty elusive, and given his age he should only improve. But at this moment in time he still falls into the one for the future category. Plenty of players have looked just as exciting only to slip into relative obscurity. He's not done anything on the big stage yet either.
Talanoa lacks pace, but he's been a key part in Hull's engine room since he got here, and considering where he was when we picked him up he's got to go down as one of the best signings in recent times. Radford calls him the prop winger. He's always there making meters, busting tackles and putting us on the front foot, and he can finish a try to boot.
Fonua is just a beast, again he lacks lightning pace, but who needs pace when you can just carry someone on your back for 30 meters? Ask Johnstone about that.
You can spout whatever platitudes you like I mean we all now know that Hull FC are only staffed by the finest RL players in the world many of them superhuman...dear god one trophy
Come on share the toys!
I rarely rave about young players at Trinity mainly because it's been a while since I've seen one at BV - yes some honourable mentions like Ferguson and Westwood (but Warrington really made him) - but the last real one was Ellis, you may know of him.
Ellis was the real deal from the start and when Leeds got him he was already the real deal despite what they claim. The reason I rave about TJ is because he's exactly the same, like a young Ellis all he lacks is a little experience other than that he's already there. He has the desire and the attitude that real winners need and they are easy to spot in RL because there are so few.
Your two winger are fine but if they were really top notch they'd be in the NRL which in IMHO will be TJ's next stop - that is how good I think he is. So sorry but you are wrong.
All I can hope for now is that I haven't put the kiss of death on him and he doesn't have the horrendous luck of my all time favourite Trinity youngster Nigel Wright.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 12:57 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10362
|
That's a fair post vasty.
I wouldn't claim for one second that all our players are brilliant. There's nobody I am desperate to see the back of, but we have our share of average squad filler players like everyone does in a salary capped sport. I do however think we have the best first choice 17 in the league, but we are all biased. Hopefully we will add to our one trophy very soon.
I think Talanoa would be playing NRL still had he not had his illness. I fully expect Fonua to return home at the end of his deal. If he carries on the way he's started his Hull career there will be no shortage of suitors.
The last winger I saw come through who I thought would be a superstar right from his debut was Tom Briscoe. For me Johnstone isn't nearly as good as Briscoe was at that age, and whilst he has so far had a good career by any standards, he hasn't yet hit the heights I expected him to.
Please don't think I'm knocking Johnstone btw, he's one of the most exciting young prospects we have in this country, but that's all he is for now. He's got parts of his game to develop, and he needs to do big things more often on the big stage to really be classed as one of the leagues best.
|
|
Sat Jan 14, 2017 1:42 am
|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 3937
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
I think that Jodie Broughton, the Catalans flying winger, is better than any of the wingers in the Super League. He is NRL standard. None of the 2017 new acquisitions can compare with him.
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
|
Sat Jan 14, 2017 1:45 am
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2639
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I think that Jodie Broughton, the Catalans flying winger, is better than any of the wingers in the Super League. He is NRL standard. None of the 2017 new acquisitions can compare with him.
Higson will eat him alive..
|
|
Sat Jan 14, 2017 2:43 am
|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 3937
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
atomic wrote:
Higson will eat him alive..
Who?
Do you mean the fumbling Humphrey Higson?
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:25 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 596
|
atomic wrote:
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I think that Jodie Broughton, the Catalans flying winger, is better than any of the wingers in the Super League. He is NRL standard. None of the 2017 new acquisitions can compare with him.
Higson will eat him alive
Higson isn't quick enough to catch JB! Really rated him at Salford and wished we'd have been able to keep him as he scored some phenomenal tries despite a distinct lack of service from his centre partner.
But seeing as you're a Leyther and they generally have massive delusions of grandeur, then yes, Higson is the next Martin Offiah...
|
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 2:08 am
|
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1264
|
SaleSlim wrote:
Higson will eat him alive
Higson isn't quick enough to catch JB! Really rated him at Salford and wished we'd have been able to keep him as he scored some phenomenal tries despite a distinct lack of service from his centre partner.
But seeing as you're a Leyther and they generally have massive delusions of grandeur, then yes, Higson is the next Martin Offiah...
You're right on the topic of pace, Higson isn't the fastest winger in SL, he wasn't even the fastest in the Championship but, if he meets Higson head on then AJ (as he is known) will break him. The lad has some big hits to dish out.
Looking forward to seeing what the Tom Watson or Tom Daley (whatever he is called) from Trinity is all about, now that we will meet at least twice.
For the guy who said "Hull FC have the best starting 17", utter rubbish.
Wigan <cough, splutter> have the best 17 in SL !
Now, someone call me a doctor, my nose is bleeding & my heart has turned black & refuses to beat !!!
|