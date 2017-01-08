That's a fair post vasty.



I wouldn't claim for one second that all our players are brilliant. There's nobody I am desperate to see the back of, but we have our share of average squad filler players like everyone does in a salary capped sport. I do however think we have the best first choice 17 in the league, but we are all biased. Hopefully we will add to our one trophy very soon.



I think Talanoa would be playing NRL still had he not had his illness. I fully expect Fonua to return home at the end of his deal. If he carries on the way he's started his Hull career there will be no shortage of suitors.



The last winger I saw come through who I thought would be a superstar right from his debut was Tom Briscoe. For me Johnstone isn't nearly as good as Briscoe was at that age, and whilst he has so far had a good career by any standards, he hasn't yet hit the heights I expected him to.



Please don't think I'm knocking Johnstone btw, he's one of the most exciting young prospects we have in this country, but that's all he is for now. He's got parts of his game to develop, and he needs to do big things more often on the big stage to really be classed as one of the leagues best.