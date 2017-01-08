Jonesy's a Legend wrote:
leeds and wakefield have a very good working relationship which has been built up over a number of years and i would imagine if leeds were interested in signing him down the line that a deal could be arranged that suited both parties and that wakefield would rather deal with leeds than any other club
when leeds signed gareth ellis back in 2005 wakefield received a transfer fee plus a guaranteed boxing day fixture with shared gate receipts for an agreed number of years which must make the total package received from wakefield a very good one and far higher than they would have received by selling him to another club for a transfer fee only
when leeds signed gareth ellis back in 2005 wakefield received a transfer fee plus a guaranteed boxing day fixture with shared gate receipts for an agreed number of years which must make the total package received from wakefield a very good one and far higher than they would have received by selling him to another club for a transfer fee only
Aye you got Ailton, but we got McShane