vastman wrote: Trust me they aren't, better team I'll grant you.

Oh yes they are.I admittedly haven't see that much of Johnstone. I've seen his wonder try against Hudds, and a couple of other special efforts, but other than that I've only seen him maybe 9 or 10 times at most, so obviously I'm not the best person to pass judgement. He is lightning quick, pretty elusive, and given his age he should only improve. But at this moment in time he still falls into the one for the future category. Plenty of players have looked just as exciting only to slip into relative obscurity. He's not done anything on the big stage yet either.Talanoa lacks pace, but he's been a key part in Hull's engine room since he got here, and considering where he was when we picked him up he's got to go down as one of the best signings in recent times. Radford calls him the prop winger. He's always there making meters, busting tackles and putting us on the front foot, and he can finish a try to boot.Fonua is just a beast, again he lacks lightning pace, but who needs pace when you can just carry someone on your back for 30 meters? Ask Johnstone about that.