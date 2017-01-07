Jonesy's a Legend wrote:
tom johnstone is one of the hottest properties in sl
i can't see him sticking with wakefield long term and that he will move to one of the bigger / more successful sides within the next couple of seasons
i can't see him sticking with wakefield long term and that he will move to one of the bigger / more successful sides within the next couple of seasons
Are Leeds fans feeling that vulnerable ?
Johnstone seems to be doing just fine at Trinity and will make further progress this season.
Another few tries against Leeds to add to his Boxing Day efforts will be good to see